NBA Rookie Victor Wembanyama Says His Debut Season Only Showcased 15% of His Full Potential and Prime Capabilities

NBA rookie Victor Wembanyama recently came out and said something about his performance that greatly depicts his mindset. The 7-foot-4 French phenom and the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Wembanyama, concluded his rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs, exhibiting remarkable skill and athletic prowess throughout.

Recently talking to the French media, Wemby had a say on his current performance. He said, “I would say that I am currently at 15% between my first NBA game and what I hope will be my prime."

Despite entering the league with high expectations, Victor Wembanyama's declaration emphasizes his ambition to continue growing and evolving as a player, hinting at the enormous potential he holds for the future of the sport.

Throughout his inaugural season, Wembanyama left an indelible mark in the league, averaging an impressive 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and an astounding 3.6 blocks per game in 71 starts. He not only solidified his place as a significant rookie standout but also set his sights on broader horizons, aiming to elevate his game to unprecedented levels.

Also Read: 'Changed the Game of Basketball': Former NBA Player Vouches for Warriors' Play Style and Shooting Threes

A Record Laden Rookie Season for Victor Wembanyamaa

Victor Wembanyama, in his impressive rookie season, has shattered records and established himself as a standout player in NBA history. He holds numerous distinctions such as being the youngest player to achieve a remarkable 40-20 game and the only player in NBA history to accomplish 1500+ points, 250+ blocks, and 100+ three-pointers in a single season.

Additionally, Wembanyama has joined exclusive company by becoming just the fourth player ever to achieve 1500+ points, 250+ assists, and 250+ blocks in a season, alongside basketball legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Hakeem Olajuwon, and David Robinson.

Notably, Wembanyama's rookie season boasts a flurry of firsts and exceptional feats, including being the fastest player to reach 1000+ points, 500+ rebounds, and 150+ blocks in their career in a mere 1423 minutes of play.

He is also the youngest player in NBA history to achieve a 5x5 game, record a 20-20 game, and post a triple-double with blocks. Moreover, Wembanyama stands alone in NBA history as the only player to average at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, 3 blocks, and one three-pointer per game in a season, showcasing his extraordinary versatility and impact on the court.

