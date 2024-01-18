Blake Griffin's Dating History - Romancing Kendall Jenner and Dating Long Time Girlfriend Francesca Aiello

Blake Austin Griffin, an American-born, professional basketball player and philanthropist, came to the world on March 16, 1989.

He remains unaffiliated, having last showcased his talents with the Boston Celtics, members of the prestigious National Basketball Association (NBA).

His sturdy foundation in the artwork of basketball was laid while playing for Oklahoma Sooners during his college years.

Notably, his remarkable playing skills earned him the title of 'National College Player of the Year' during his second year at college.

The Los Angeles Clippers, recognizing his prodigious talents, chose Griffin as their first pick in the 2009 NBA draft.

His NBA career is adorned with six All-Star laurels and five All-NBA selections.

Not just a force to be reckoned with on the court, Griffin is also a benevolent soul, spearheading the Dunks for Dollars initiative.

This noble cause sees him contribute $100 towards stamping out childhood obesity with every successful dunk he performs in a game.

Blake holds a familial place as one among five offspring and the younger kin to Taylor Griffin, a fellow professional basketball player.

He shares two children with his former betrothed, Brynn Cameron.

Griffin, in his personal life, has had several noteworthy relationships. He began a romance with model Kendall Jenner in August 2017. He shares parenthood of two children with Brynn Cameron, his former fiancée, with whom he had an intermittent romance.

He was also involved with Francesca Aiello in a two-year relationship. Griffin, however, chooses to keep his private life under wraps, sharing little about his relationships or children on social media platforms.

Let's delve into his past relationships.

Brynn Cameron (2009 - 2017)

Brynn Cameron and Blake Griffin crossed paths in September 2009. This was soon after Griffin was crowned the top draft pick of the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA.

At this juncture, Cameron was at the initiation of her career as an ABC Sports sideline reporter.

They eventually became engaged and parented two children: A son, Ford Wilson Cameron-Griffin born in 2013, and a daughter, Finley Elaine Cameron-Griffin born in 2016.

The couple parted ways in July 2017, just before Griffin commenced his relationship with Kendall Jenner. Following their separation, both Cameron and Griffin have continued to co-parent their children.

Griffin was mandated to pay child support amounting to $32,000 monthly. Cameron also has another child, a son called Cole, with ex-NFL player, Matt Leinart.

Even though their romantic relationship ended, they maintain a cordial relationship for the sake of their children.

Kendall Jenner (2017-2018)

Griffin and Kendall Jenner launched their romance in the summer of 2017, having first met earlier that August in a Hollywood club.

The pair were seen together at a Kendrick Lamar concert in Los Angeles in the company of Kendall's sister, Kylie Jenner. Despite beginning their relationship with a seemingly casual friendship, it gradually grew in earnest.

The relationship, although romantic, always intended to maintain privacy, with Jenner affirming her inclination to keep her personal affairs out of public sight during an interview with Vogue in April 2018.

Despite escaping public attention for the majority of their romantic involvement, their relationship seemed serious and in earnest.

However, they dialed back the intensity in the winter of 2018, signaling the end of their romantic engagement that year, acknowledging an intention to keep the essence of their connection concealed, with Jenner expressing that Griffin was a "very nice" companion.

The chief reason contributing to the dissolution of the relationship between Griffin and Jenner could be ascribed to geographical setbacks.

Griffin's transfer from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Detroit Pistons in late January 2018 created a physical disconnect between the pair, which complicated their efforts to maintain their relationship.

Despite consistent communication and effort to meet, the distance grew to be an obstacle too vast, leading to their eventual separation.

Madison Beer (2019-2019)

In June 2019, eyewitnesses reported a romantic involvement between professional basketball player Blake Griffin and singer Madison Beer.

They were seen dining together at Craig's in West Hollywood, and Madison visited Blake at his residence in the Hamptons.

The two were also seen at The Surf Lodge located in Montauk, where it's said they also got together. Group dinners with mutual friends, involving Blake and Madison, weren't rare occurrences. Before this, Blake saw model and reality TV star, Kendall Jenner, for over a year.

Despite being sighted together in June 2019, all indications of a relationship between Blake Griffin and Madison Beer quickly dissipated. The relationship's duration remains unconfirmed but it's believed to have been a short-lived romance.

As swiftly as it sparked, the flames of this relationship died. Following the two instances, Griffin and Beer ceased to be a potential item in the public eye.

Francesca Aiello (2018 - Current)

Speculation first arose about Blake Griffin dating his repeat girlfriend Francesca Aiello in June 2018.

Following a break in April, they reignited their relationship in August 2023. They were seen together at multiple events, one being a beach vacation in Sardinia.

Thought to be in a relationship with Blake, Francesca Aiello keeps their romance mostly out of the public eye. Aiello, owning and designing for Frankies Bikinis, is notable in her field just as Griffin is in his, drawing public attention to their partnership.

Aiello's swimwear brand, Frankie's Bikinis, is a favorite among celebrities such as Gigi Hadid and Sofia Richie. Aiello, who began her swimwear line at age 20, receives acclaim for her imaginative designs and business acumen.

Living in a stunning Malibu residence, Aiello is a passionate advocate for hot yoga, reformer Pilates, and SoulCycle.

In a conversation with Soleil Blue, she openly discussed her love for swimwear, stating that the idea for Frankie's Bikinis first occurred to her when she was 17.

