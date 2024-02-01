NBA Trade Rumors: Amid Dejounte Murray Interest, Lakers Also Reportedly Have Eyes on Nets Trio

With the 2024 NBA trade deadline about a week away, all eyes are on the Los Angeles Lakers, who are grappling with the past month's struggles and looking to bolster their team.

Amidst swirling trade rumors involving Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, the Lakers also reportedly have their sights on a Brooklyn Nets trio - Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Royce O'Neale, according to insights from Shams Charania.

"From what I understand, Dejounte Murray will persistently be the prime target for the Lakers," revealed Charania in an episode of Run It Back.

He followed it up with, "Also worth watching are players that, I'm informed, the Lakers have taken an interest in-- three Nets' guys: Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Royce O'Neale."

Lakers' Trade Deadline Crossroads: Balancing star power and tactical upgrades

Charania underlined that the Lakers have multiple options at the trade deadline.

They can either make a big move by acquiring a star player like Murray or tactically trade for solid role players who can help address their weaknesses, mainly in defense and three-point shooting.

Finney-Smith and O'Neale are suitable 3-and-D wings offering offensive support to LeBron James and Anthony Davis by spreading the floor while providing versatile defensive energy.

Advertisement

Dinwiddie's inclusion would benefit the Lakers by adding another ball-handler, capable of creating plays and executing shots.

The countdown has begun with roughly eight days to the 2024 NBA trade deadline and the pressure is mounting in Los Angeles - something LeBron James must be acutely aware of.

ALSO READ: ‘Dillon Brooks Deserved To Be Swung On’: LeBron James' Hater Skip Bayless Thinks Rockets Star Went Too Far With Dirty Play

Draft Night Evolution: NBA's strategic move for 2024

On Wednesday, the NBA announced it is transforming the 2024 draft into a two-night event in New York. The draft is scheduled for June 26 and June 27 and will be divided into the first round and second round on respective nights.

Brooklyn's Barclays Center will host the first round, while ESPN's Seaport District Studios in lower Manhattan will host the second.

An agreement had to be formalized between the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association to transition from the traditional one-night event, according to sources who talked to ESPN.

There will be a 5-minute interval between picks in the first round, which will extend to 4 minutes in the second round, an increase from the usual 2 minutes.

The draft's expansion, partly meant to cater to television rights partners' programming needs, is hoped by the NBA and participating teams to provide more time for trades and strategic planning for the second night.

The second round's hectic pace has been a source of frustration for teams, which anticipate increased orderliness with a day's gap between the rounds.

ALSO READ: Every Dillon Brooks Beef And Controversy From Lebron James To Klay Thompson Explained