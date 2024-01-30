Every Dillon Brooks Beef And Controversy From Lebron James To Klay Thompson Explained

Dillon Brooks, a Canadian native, currently plays as a small forward for the Houston Rockets in the NBA.

He embarked on his NBA career by being picked during the second round of the 2017 NBA draft by the Memphis Grizzlies. In 2023, Brooks received the honor of being part of the NBA All-Defensive Second Team.

Throughout his professional journey, his average performance has been impressive with 14.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.

During the 2022-2023 season, Brooks reached a career pinnacle with 36 points in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder - his highest score to date.

His impressive scoring capability and sturdy defense have made him a consistent participant.

However, Brooks' career also includes a fair share of controversies.

Instances like shoving a game camera operator, indulging in verbal battles with fellow players such as Draymond Green, and being ousted for striking LeBron James in the groin exhibit his contentious side.

He holds the record for the highest number of technical fouls accumulated in a season and he has faced significant monetary penalties for his on-court behavior.

ESPN labels Brooks as a "borderline dirty" player, which has impacted his reputation in the league negatively.

Advertisement

In this article, we will go through all Dillon Brooks controversies in detail.

LeBron vs. Brooks: On-Court Tensions

Incidents and verbal altercations on the court have fueled the controversies between LeBron James and Dillon Brooks.

During a playoff series, Brooks spewed derogatory remarks targeted at LeBron James, eliciting backlash from the basketball fraternity.

Furthermore, Brooks faced a one-game suspension post-accumulating his season's 18th technical foul.

Brooks found himself in hot water with fans following his ejection for committing a foul against LeBron James.

Their on-court interactions and verbal thrashes inflamed the tensions between the two players, creating a fiery dynamic.

Basketball enthusiasts and social media users reacted to these incidents, indicating the heightened emotions and intense competition characteristic of NBA high-stakes playoff face-offs.

In a recent encounter with the Rockets, LeBron James of the Lakers expressed displeasure at Dillon Brooks' behavior.

Moments after boastfully retreating to his defensive corner, he made a deliberate swipe at James' face while James was attempting a rebound. Following the impact, James collapsed onto the court, clearly in pain.

After reviewing the scene, the referees assigned a flagrant foul to Brooks. But this decision didn't sit well with James and his team, who had a brief dispute with the officials.

Even Anthony Davis voiced his upset about the referees' decision to refrain from strict action against the Rockets' star player.

ALSO READ: What is LeBron James’ record against Dillon Brooks? A close look at the rivalry ahead of Lakers vs Rockets

Donovan Mitchell vs. Dillon Brooks - A history of rivalry and accusations

Donovan Mitchell called out Brooks, accusing him of taking cheap shots and expressing his frustration by stating that he had been dominating Brooks for years.

During a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Memphis Grizzlies, Donovan Mitchell and Dillon Brooks had a confrontation during the third quarter.

The incident occurred when Brooks seemingly hit Mitchell below the waist.

Following the altercation, both players were ejected from the game. Mitchell labeled Brooks as a dirty player, criticizing the NBA for not addressing his disruptive behavior.

Advertisement

Mitchell also highlighted a history of personal battles, asserting that he had been outperforming Brooks for years.

The incident sparked public criticism from Mitchell and calls for additional league sanctions.

Westbrook vs Brooks: Silent Clash

During the regular season game, Russell Westbrook guided the Los Angeles Clippers to triumph against the Grizzlies.

In the first half, he showcased an outstanding performance, securing 20 points with 8 successful shots out of 10.

While playing, Westbrook taunted Dillon Brooks by labeling him as "trash" during free throws.

Despite Brooks being recognized for his aggressive style, which has sparked various on-court incidents, he chose not to respond in this instance, bringing an end to this rivalry.

Irving-Brooks: Post-Game Jersey Drama

Immediately after a game, Kyrie Irving spurned Dillon Brooks' jersey during a jersey exchange while advising him to keep up his poor defense, but Irving asserts he didn't do this on purpose.

Following a miraculous comeback from a 16-point deficit against the Mavs by Memphis, Dillon Brooks reached out to Kyrie Irving for a jersey exchange.

However, Irving handed his jersey to Brooks but didn't receive Brooks' jersey in exchange and brushed it off. In the following post-game interview, Irving downplayed the incident:

"I noticed that right after the game. I'll probably do it next time, probably next time — just not this one," asserted Irving. "I was already mentally moving on to the next thing."

Heated Exchange: Brooks vs. Pinson

A controversy erupted in a game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Dallas Mavericks, featuring Dillon Brooks and Theo Pinson.

Brooks insulted Pinson, a benchwarmer for the Mavericks, by calling him a cheerleader and mimicking a pom-pom celebration.

This action resulted in Brooks earning his 18th technical foul, solidifying his notorious position in the league. When Pinson retorted, he challenged Brooks' role in the NBA stating, "I'm confident I could perform your role, or even better".

Brooks received another technical foul for his derisive behavior directed at Pinson on the Mavs bench, which took place during the game's third quarter.

Costly Outburst: Brooks' Camera Clash

On March 16, 2023, Dillon Brooks, a guard for the Memphis Grizzlies, received a $35,000 fine for forcefully shoving a camera operator during a game against the Miami Heat.

Advertisement

While pursuing a loose ball, Brooks collided with the camera operator, causing them to fall.

Expressing frustration, Brooks forcefully pushed the camera operator to the ground before returning to the game.

The camera operator suffered serious injuries and remained under evaluation. Notably, this incident followed a one-game suspension without pay for Brooks, who had received his 16th technical foul of the season just weeks earlier.

Rivalry Unveiled: Green, Thompson, Brooks

In a post-game press conference after defeating the Milwaukee Bucks, Klay Thompson commended Draymond Green's basketball skills, highlighting that, despite not scoring 30 points consistently, Green is a champion at every level and a crucial asset to the team.

Thompson stressed that Green's success is evident in his accomplishments and accolades, emphasizing that the team wouldn't have secured their noteworthy victories without him.

Previously, Dillon Brooks and Draymond Green have been trading verbal blows. Brooks has boldly stated that he is superior to Green. Nevertheless, Green quickly retorted, branding Brooks as an "idiot."

In a past interview with ESPN's Tim Keown, Dillon Brooks didn't hold back his feelings toward Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors.

"I am not a fan of Draymond," Brooks candidly shared with Keown. "Neither do I like Golden State or anything associated with them. Draymond is too vocal. And surprisingly, he gets away with it.

His playing style might be admirable with Golden State, but I doubt if he would be recognized elsewhere.

He is spirited, fiercely competitive, and understands their defense mechanics. Hence, their fondness for him."

On the other hand, Draymond Green initially opted for silence when asked for a retort for that story. Yet, during a recent episode of his podcast, he didn't spare Dillon Brooks.

Advertisement

"If you are curious as to why the Memphis Grizzlies aren't championship-ready, Brooks is your answer," Green voiced out about Brooks.

"They rely on him to lead them to victory, and he boasts about his cool game.

It just exposes how little understanding he has of the sport. Is he babbling about a dynasty? Well, the dynasty is formed after him, not starting with him.

ALSO READ: Watch: Lebron James Ignores Dillon Brooks' Question Postgame After Rockets Star Taunts Him in Win Over Lakers