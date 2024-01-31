‘Dillon Brooks Deserved To Be Swung On’: LeBron James' Hater Skip Bayless Thinks Rockets Star Went Too Far With Dirty Play

NBA enthusiasts experienced another riveting episode of the Dillon Brooks Show last night that certainly didn't disappoint.

As typical, Brooks kept antagonizing his opponents during his team, the Houston Rockets' triumph against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Furthermore, he successfully enticed his opponent to a level that resulted in an ejection from the game.

During the match, Brooks forcefully pushed Jarred Vanderbilt in the back as he approached for a dunk in the second quarter.

This event provoked Vanderbilt to retaliate a few rounds later by flicking Brooks' ear, leading to his dismissal from the game.

This particular incident was just the start of Brooks' numerous antics that evening. He consistently tried to provoke LeBron James throughout the match.

Though such strategies fell disastrously short in the past playoffs, Brooks being Brooks, never lets it become a learning experience.

However, LeBron seemed unbothered by Brooks' continuous shenanigans until the fourth quarter.

That's when Brooks contested a rebound with James, forcefully bringing down his arm right onto LeBron's face.

This move paused LeBron for several minutes and consequently, Brooks received a flagrant foul.

The night he perfectly epitomized a classic Brooks performance. Moreover, it even led to a win for his team.

But, not everyone applauded Brooks' conduct. Commentator Skip Bayless thought Brooks crossed the line and stated he deserved "to be swung on" for his behavior.

Controversial remarks on Brooks: The thin line between instigation and consequence

The host of Undisputed expressed his thoughts, clarifying that he wasn't encouraging violence towards Brooks, but mentioning that in old times, Brooks would undoubtedly have received a punch.

As the saying goes about stopped clocks, everyone should agree with Bayless's point. Brooks, an established agitator, and such characters in professional sports merit a good telling-off.

Their entire strategy revolves around drawing others' ire to gain their team an advantage.

Speaking of which, it's fitting to note that Brooks is among the top contenders likely to invite a punch someday.

Surprisingly, Patrick Beverley hasn't met this fate yet. But his glory days as an agitator are behind him. Draymond Green is a different case - it's simpler and more profitable to bait him into doing something foolish than to resort to physical confrontation.

Few players come close to Brooks when it comes to on-court nuisances prone to unfair play. This makes Brooks, the Rockets forward, the prime suspect. Bayless seems eager to witness this unfold.

