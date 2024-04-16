New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report: Will Zion Williamson Play Against Lakers Tonight? Deets Inside

On Tuesday, the New Orleans Pelicans are all prepared to host the Los Angeles Lakers at the Smoothie King Center for a decisive Play-In Tournament clash.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on TNT.

Will Zion Williamson Play Against the Lakers Tonight?

Zion Williamson is ready for action and shows no signs of restricting his game-play due to any injury.

Having contributed an average of 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.0 assists throughout 70 games this season, his robust presence will indeed make a difference.

The Pelicans closed the season with a 49-33 win-loss record, securing the 7th spot in the Western Conference and finishing 2 games ahead of the Lakers, who placed 8th with a record of 47-35.

The spoils of victory in this game include the 7th seed in the playoffs, while the defeated team will contend against the victor of the 9-10 play-in game - either Golden State or Sacramento - in a nerve-racking, single-game face-off for the No. 8 seed on Friday.

Will LeBron James Play Against The Pelicans Tonight?

LeBron James is probable to play against the Pelicans. The Lakers are currently riding high on a successful In-Season Tournament, having tasted victory in 6 of their last 8 games.

This streak includes the triumphant campaigns on Sunday at NOLA, despite recording a balanced 4-4 At The Spread (ATS) during this period. The Lakers have concluded the season 38-44 ATS, including 18-22 ATS on their away games.

The Pelicans could have sidestepped facing the Lakers once more, had they clinched victory in Sunday's regular-season finale and bagged a spot among the top-six for the playoffs.

However, the Lakers exhibited superior form against the Pelicans and will continue to make the most of their current location as the two teams go head-to-head in New Orleans for the NBA play-in round this Tuesday.

New Orleans Pelicans Players Stats Against The Lakers

Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson has averaged 24.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 9 games versus the Lakers in his career. Herbert Jones has averaged 12.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.3 steals in 10 games versus the Lakers in his career.

Herbert Jones

Herbert Jones averaged 11.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 76 games this season.

Injury Report

Lakers

QUESTIONABLE

Anthony Davis (back)

PROBABLE

LeBron James (ankle)

Pelicans

No injury update as of now

