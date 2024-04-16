NFL Analyst RG3 PREDICTS Tom Brady’s Potential Comeback to Stop Patrick Mahomes From Breaking His RECORD

Tom Brady is considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. The former Patriots quarterback retired from the league in 2022 and it was the second time he retired. It's been almost two years and many fans still hope that he'll be making a return. According to an NFL legend, that return would be to protect his record from Patrick Mahomes.

Which Tom Brady Record He Wants To Protect From Patrick Mahomes?

There have been strong rumors for the past couple of weeks that Tom Brady is getting out of retirement. But the reason behind that potential return is something that no one thought of coming. NFL analyst RG3 recently predicted that Tom Brady could make a comeback but to save his record from Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes just won his third Super Bowl and according to RG3, the star quarterback is on his way to beat Tom Brady's record for 7 Super Bowl rings. "But now the man the myth the legend of Tom Brady comes back because he doesn't want to allow Patrick Mahomes to get anywhere near his record," RG3 said during ESPN's GET UP.

And there's a very good chance that if Tom Brady makes a comeback he will succeed in saving his record. The reason behind this is that Brady is still in player-fit condition. Brady can still throw. "in his last season he threw for 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions over 4,694 yards the guy can still play," per RG3.

"I would never doubt Tom Brady if he says he can come back I believe him," the NFL analyst said in conclusion. If we look at it, that makes complete sense. Brady is widely known as the greatest quarterback of all time and despite being retired from the league his athletic abilities are not outdated.

But as of Patrick Mahomes, he is often compared with Tom Brady himself. The NFL world believes that Mahomes has what it takes to beat Tom Brady. But the bars Brady has set are too high. So per RG3, if the retired NFL quarterback decides to come back, it could be to save his record from Mahomes because the Chief's star can definitely break it.