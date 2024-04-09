Is Tom Brady Coaching a College Football Team? Clearing Rumors of NFL Legend Joining Elizabethtown College as Head Coach

Tom Brady, as a coach, any NFL team would spend millions to make this dream a reality. However, as it appears, Tom Brady is coaching a college football team. At least, that's what the rumors have been around for a while. But how true is the fact that Brady is getting into the role of a head coach?

The Reality Behind Tom Brady Becoming Head Coach

Tom Brady retired from the NFL in 2023 as the greatest quarterback of all time. But no one thought that he'd be coming in as a head coach for Elizabethtown College. Recently, there have been rumors that Brady has joined the college football team of Elizabethtown as head coach.

The rumors started when the college itself posted an article announcing Tom Brady as their new head coach. "Tom Brady has been appointed as the head coach of Elizabethtown College’s football team. With a promise for decades of enduring success," the college wrote in his article.

Things got more serious when the college posted Tom Brady's statement. "It’s an honor to join the Elizabethtown community and have the opportunity to personally restart the football program. I’ve always been drawn to challenges, and I see tremendous potential here to build something truly special," Brady said, per the college.

Interestingly, this is not true. Tom Brady is not joining this college team. The reason behind this is that the article posted is not legitimate. The article itself shows that it was posted under the category "In April Fools' Edition." Thus, it is mostly likely to be fake.

After retiring from the NFL in 2022, Tom Brady took a year-long break to spend some time with his family and himself. He signed a 10-year contract with Fox Sports as a commentator and was expected to start in 2023. But Brady skipped the year and is now all set to begin as Fox's lead commentator in the 2024 season.