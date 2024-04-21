Jim Harbaugh Flexes Michigan Wolverines’ Undefeated Season With a Tattoo

The Los Angeles Chargers head coach, Jim Harbaugh, has returned to the NFL. He was working with the University of Michigan from 2015 to 2023. Last season, his team hit multiple milestones. The former Bears quarterback left no stone unturned to mark the achievements in a manner that at least his body would never forget.

Significance of Harbaugh’s Tattoo

The 2011 NFL Coach of the Year has tattooed a ‘M’ on his body. The score under it reads ‘15-0’. The ‘M’ serves two purposes: it is the initial of the University of Michigan, and it also represents 1000 in Roman numerals. ‘15-0’ is for the undefeated 2023 season of the University of Michigan football team.

Harbaugh will coach the Los Angeles Challengers this season after coaching the college team for 8 years. He has prior experience coaching an NFL team, the San Francisco 49ers. In his first year as the 49ers coach, he was named the AP NFL Coach of the Year.

Jim Harbaugh’s Words on the Tattoo Based on the Michigan Wolverines

Jim Harbaugh had promised his team that he'd get the achievement inked on his body if they managed to pull off a 15-0 record. He had said he would get a tattoo on his shoulder, probably the right one, since he was a right-handed quarterback.

The blue and maize M was another commitment since the college team has completed 1000 wins. The team has reached 1003 or 1004 wins, but the coach was unsure while talking to the Winter.

The Michigan Wolverines won a national title, and Harbaugh is leaving the team at its peak. He will be eyeing the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Challengers this season. He talked about how he felt great about all the people involved in the unbelievable feat. Every coach who coached for more than five years was also given an M ring.

Will Jim Harbaugh manage to replicate his college excellence in the NFL? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.