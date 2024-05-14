Spacey Unmasked: 6 Bombshell Revelations From Documentary About Assault Allegations Against Actor

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

After shaking Hollywood by seemingly exposing horrific sexual and emotional abuse on the sets of Nickelodeon kids’ shows with Quiet on Set, Investigation Discovery is now turning its attention to another controversial subject in Hollywood: Kevin Spacey.

For the unversed, the Oscar award-winning actor, most recognized for House of Cards, had been accused of sexually harassing and assaulting men on more than one occasion. The allegations derailed his once-premium career. For his part, Spacey negates all claims against him, stating, "I have consistently denied — and now successfully defended — numerous allegations made both in the U.S. and the U.K., both criminal and civil, and each time have been able to source evidence undermining the allegations and have been believed by a jury of my peers.”

His statement has also been included in the documentary Spacey Unmasked.

Six most startling revelations from the two-hour-long film in question:

1. Randall ‘Randy’ Fowler testifies

Randy, for those who don't know, is not one of the alleged victims of Kevin Spacey. Rather, he is his brother. Wondering how Randall of all people fits into the picture? Well, Kevin Spacey's brother sheds light on the actor's upbringing, recalling growing up in Canoga Park, California, describing their father as "angry" and "hateful," who displayed Nazi flags and memorabilia in the house and would beat Randy with a riding crop.

Though Randy and Kevin’s father never laid a hand on the latter, Randy theorizes that Kevin must still have “psychological trauma” from “the strange family life” they had.

2. Daniel describes Spacey as a ‘Soulless Monster’

When Daniel was presented with the opportunity to play a Secret Service agent on Spacey's House of Cards, he rightly thought it was a “great opportunity,” only to conclude otherwise later.

In ID’s Spacey Unmasked, Daniel recalls being “inappropriately touched” by Spacey while at work, and when he looked into his eyes, he felt like he was looking at a “soulless monster.”

In the documentary, Daniel later insists that he never spoke out about it for fear of not being believed. Check punctuation.

3. Scott, a former marine accuses Kevin Spacey of ‘pleasuring’ himself while watching Saving Private Ryan

A marine turned actor, Scott first encountered Spacey in 1998. Spacey, per Scott's testimony in the documentary being discussed, asked for his headshot, which got Scott all excited about the probability of working with Spacey. Things were not as simple as it seemed though, as Scott recalls being called at a Hollywood party and Spacey inviting him to a different room to see the home theaters, only as an excuse to make sexual advances towards him.

“Can I have a hug?” Spacey asked Scott, to which the latter said yes. The hug, however, per Scott, turned into Spacey rubbing himself on him.

The next day, however, Spacey again asked Scott for a headshot, which led him to believe Spacey could still help his acting career. Holding onto the hope, Scott went to see Saving Private Ryan — in which he had played a soldier — with Spacey, only to notice some “activity happening next to me… Spacey is just pleasuring himself.” Check punctuation.

4. Travis, another former marine and aspiring actor details being allegedly assaulted by Spacey

Travis recounts meeting Spacey at the 2000 Golden Globes Awards, and the duo smoked joints together after Spacey showed interest in him. Later that night, per Travis, Spacey invited him to an after-party at a hotel, but as he reached there, he found Spacey alone in the hotel room, clad just in a bathrobe, holding a scotch and a joint.

Taking the clue, Travis, in Spacey Unmasked, insists he made it clear to the once-famed actor that he is not gay. In response, Spacey allegedly said, “Even better. Oh darling, there's nothing like flipping a U.S. marine who looks like you.” Check grammar and punctuation.

5. Danny recalls Spacey looking at him like ‘He Owned Part’ of him

Danny, who worked at the Old Vic Theater in London, in 2003, remembers marveling at Spacey’s stage presence when the actor joined the theater as a creative director.

Soon, though, during a Cinderella performance for kids, Danny recounts Spacey wedging himself next to him on stage: “I felt his whole groin push on my face…I could feel him getting pleasured by it."

Danny testifies in Spacey Unmasked that the now disgraced Hollywood biggie gave him looks like “he owned part of me.”

6. Ruari blames Spacey’s alleged inappropriate behavior for his persistent addiction and relationship issues

Ruari, a budding actor with a role in Brad Pitt’s movie World War Z, landed a role in a production of Sweet Bird of Youth at the Old Vic during Spacey’s tenure. On the play’s press night, Ruari recalls receiving a gift and a card from Spacey’s assistant: a poster from the original run of the play. Feeling singled out, Ruari wanted to thank Spacey for the gesture, but what followed left him traumatized.

In ID’s latest documentary, Ruari confesses that Spacey turned him sideways, put his hands down his pants, and did something unspeakable.

“Don't worry about it,” The Usual Suspects actor followed up.

Since then, Ruari claims he stopped auditioning for roles and has experienced addiction and relationship issues.

