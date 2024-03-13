‘Not to Malik': Jamie Carragher's SHOCKING loyalty comment towards Kate Abdo sparks outrage among football fans

Kate Abdo and Jaime Carragher, the hosts of CBS Sports, are known for their coverage of football, and they have covered famous championship leagues together. Recently, the two friendly coworkers got into a playful argument when Kate selected Manchester United as her team to which he would stay loyal. However, her partner in crime was a little harsh when he commented about her relationship with her companion Malik. This might have been seen as an out-of-bounds comment by many football fans, and we were offended by the comments under the video.

The commentary became a little awkward when Carragher overstepped his boundaries and talked about her loyalty towards her partner Malik. The fan who shared the video on Twitter got a lot of comments under the video, and every comment was in support of Abdo. One fan commented, “Look at Micah Richards when he says it skskskks”

Another fan also commented on the way the stars of the American Channel's CBS Champions League behaved. They are known for their comical commentary and camaraderie, but this time it might have been too much. One fan commented, “The silence after the joke was crazy...”

One fan commented on how the “friendly chemistry” was ruined because of the remark that was made by Carragher. The comment stated, “What was he thinking? Ruined the vibe of their friendly chemistry.”

What is interesting about this whole thing is that Thierry Henry and Abdo have a funny relationship where they act as if they are husband and wife. When Abdo decided to marry Malik, who is Deontay Wilder's boxing trainer, Thierry was pretty sad. One fan commented on those lines and said, “Henry's reaction. That guy doesn’t even need to speak; he is unintentionally funny 😂😂😂😂.”

There was also a time in the past when Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards, and Thierry Henry hilariously interrogated broadcaster Kate Abdo over whether we would be invited to her future wedding, and the reaction of the Frenchman left social media in splits.

Thierry Henry’s reaction made people laugh

Arsenal’s legend Henry is one of the funniest people out there for his light-hearted jokes. He is also the subject of hilarious comments on social media where fans joke about the fact that he has a crush on Kate Abdo. There have always been comments about the iconic striker’s reaction after Abdo revealed that she was no longer single.

She previously announced that she was in a relationship with Malik Scott, and she also claimed that her partner was eager to tie the knot with her. This is when Carragher asked, “'Are we the type of team to be invited to your wedding?”. The 42-year-old was interrogated by two of her colleagues, and she kept her cool and said that her partner wanted to marry her.

Her co-presenters were shocked hilariously, and Henry whistled through the silence, and his expressions were caught by the fans on social media. Fans commented on his stunned reaction and joked about it lightheartedly. Let’s see if the present scenario becomes lighthearted or not.

