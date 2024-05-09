Ankit Gupta is creating headlines and for all good reasons! The handsome hunk is returning to the television screens with his new show titled Maati Se Bandhi Dor. Being rooted in a village, the story is bound to reflect some rawness and rural authenticity. For some time, there was much buzz around the show, and now Ankit Gupta has shared the first promo of Maati Se Bandhi Dor.

Treating fans with a candid glimpse of himself in the forthcoming drama, Gupta dropped the clip on his official social media handle. Ever since Maati Se Bandhi Dor made it to the news, fans are eagerly anticipating his first look. And now, the wait is finally over!

Will Ankit Gupta and Rutuja Bagwe come close in Maati Se Bandhi Dor?

After Udaariyaan and Junooniyatt, Ankit Gupta is set to steal his fans' hearts with his new and different look in Maati Se Bandhi Dor. The first promo that has been released shows the Bigg Boss 16 fame playing a rich guy named Rannvijay. Rutuja Bagwe, who will be seen opposite the actor in the lead role, is essaying the character of a farmer's daughter.

Both come from different backgrounds and have distinct thought processes. The promo starts with Rutuja riding a bike like a rowdy and reflecting a splendid swag. The next moment, she is seen working tirelessly in her fields. Meanwhile, she is informed about the groom's family coming to see her. Then enters Ankit Gupta, dressed in a casual shirt and trousers. He walks out of the car and is left shocked after realizing that she is the one who would marry him.

Expressing disappointment in her, Ankit walks away, eventually refusing the 'Rishta.' His reactions hurts Rutuja, and she apparently develops a feeling of hatred for him. Lastly, we hear a voiceover saying, "Jo banjar zameen pe bhi hariyali le aaye, uske zindagi mein koi rang bhar paayega? (Will anyone be able to add color to the life of one who brings greenery even on barren land?)."

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and others congratulate Ankit Gupta

After the Udaariyaan actor shared the promo of his new show, Maati Se Bandhi Dor, several celebrities extended heartfelt wishes to him. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary congratulated Ankit in the comments section and said, "Congratulations it’s gonna be a hit." Rajiv Adatia expressed, "Congrats bro." Tina Datta lauded Gupta and remarked, "Wohoooo ankit gupta. This looks promising."

On the other hand, fans too couldn't resist and congratulated Ankit Gupta for his new beginnings. One of his admirers wrote, "ankit u look so hot and the promo is interesting… finally gonna watch tv show again after 2 yrs … last was Udaariyaan for Fatejo n now this one for Rana." A comment read, "Congratulations, can't wait to see you,u gonna rock it super dupar hit best wishes."

About Maati Se Bandi Dor

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ankit Gupta revealed that his character is named Rannvijay, aka Rana, in Maati Se Bandhi Dor. He elaborated on how Rana hails from a wealthy farming family and returns to the village after completing his studies in the city. According to the Junooniyatt actor, the story revolves around Rana and the village girl (played by Rutuja Bagwe) and whether they would start liking each other despite their rough patch.

Ankit Gupta told Pinkvilla, "Jab yeh shooting maine shuru ki tab mujhe thoda bahut Marathi culture samajh mein aaya (When I started this shooting, I started to understand a little bit of Marathi culture)." He called Maati Se Bandhi Dor a show that is deeply connected to its roots and features unique relationship dynamics. The show will premiere on Star Plus soon.

