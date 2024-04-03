Oklahoma City Thunder Report: Will Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Play Against Boston Celtics Tonight? Deets Inside

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been performing well recently, having won seven of their last games. However, they're looking to rebound after a 109-105 defeat by the 76ers abruptly ended their two-game winning streak.

Chet Holmgren led the team in their latest faceoff, scoring 22 points alongside seven rebounds and two blocks. Teammates Andrew Wiggins and Luguentz Dort contributed 15 points each, while Isaiah Joe added 14 points and seven assists from the sidelines.

Despite taking a 13-point lead in the second quarter, the Thunder only managed a 42 percent shot accuracy from the field and made only 13 of 39 attempts from the 3-point line.

Following a 36-25 fourth-quarter outburst from the 76ers, the Thunder eventually lost the game, positioning themselves to play against the Pacers next.

Will Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Play Against the Boston Celtics Tonight?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, one of Thunder's stars, continues grappling with a quad contusion on his right leg that he suffered on March 20 during a win against the Utah Jazz. Although he played two games post-injury, the pain affected his performance, resulting in him missing the following two games.

As an All-Star guard, Gilgeous-Alexander's absence has had a noticeable impact on the Thunder's performance.

His participation in the upcoming second and final game of the season series against the Boston Celtics remains uncertain. The Thunder had won the first match 127-123 on January 2, and the Celtics hold a 6-4 record from their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.

Missing three of the last four games due to his quad bruise, Gilgeous-Alexander's participation is critical for the team.

With Josh Giddey stepping up during his absence, the team's focus is on Gilgeous-Alexander's immediate return.

As the Thunder prepares for a back-to-back game against Boston on Wednesday, they plan to closely monitor Gilgeous-Alexander's condition during the morning shootaround to avoid further injury.

Injury Report

Thunder Injuries

Out

Jalen Williams (Ankle)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Quadricep)

Celtics Injuries

Questionable

Jaylen Brown (Hand)

Jaden Springer(Knee)

When And Where To Watch

When: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSOK

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Live stream: Watch on Fubo!

