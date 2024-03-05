‘Other Kid Devastated’: LaMelo Ball Gifts Jersey to Drake’s Son Adonis While His Friend Looks On, Leaving NBA Fans Heartbroken

Before a game in Toronto, LaMelo Ball, the star guard for the Charlotte Hornets, gave Adonis Graham, the son of well-known rapper Drake, a signed jersey during a meet-and-greet that turned into a memorable experience.

But inadvertently, the act caused an outpouring of compassion from NBA supporters for Adonis' friend, who was left without a gift, underscoring the significance of inclusivity in these kinds of interactions.

The video of LaMelo gifting his jersey to Adonis went viral and even though Ball mentioned in the video about not knowing about Adonis having company, the fans had nothing but sympathy for the friend of Drake’s son.

What did LaMelo say in the video?

“Little man, what’s up y’all? What’s up Adonis, you good? I got a little present for you, man,” Ball said.

“A little something, something. Little Jersey gang. I didn’t know your partner was gonna be with you.”

Adonis was appreciative of the gift, but his friend seemed disappointed. Ball then snapped pictures of Adonis wearing his new jersey.

Following that, fans on X/Twitter expressed sympathy for Adonis' friend, who appeared to leave empty-handed.

‘Other Kid Devastated,' posted one fan.

Another fan posted: 'Damn poor lil asian boy got no love lol, you can see the hurt in his eyes.'

'What about his friend lol,' a fan asked sarcastically.

Adonis is a huge LaMelo Ball fan

Even though Adonis is only six years old, he has always loved LaMelo Ball and the Hornets star has even sent him a gift.

On Sunday, though, he finally got to meet his favorite player.

