Patrick Clancy Runs Boston Marathon To Raise Funds For Hospital That Treated His Kids Who Were Killed By Wife

Duxbury native, Patrick Clancy, whose three young children were murdered in January, completed the Boston Marathon on Monday after collecting more than $75,000 for the Boston Children's Hospital. Clancy, who completed the run in 3 hours, 59 minutes, and 19 seconds, said he was motivated to do the event by how Boston Children's Hospital handled the tragedy that went on to happen in his life.

His children, 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan, were murdered by Lindsay, whose lawyer worked out the foundation for a case of insanity. Cora and Dawson were pronounced dead immediately after the incident. Callan was taken to Boston Children's with catastrophic injuries and died a few days later.

Patrick Clancy was “overwhelmed” by how hospital handled the tragedy

Clancy on his fundraising page wrote, "Callan spent his last moments in my arms before he passed at Boston Children's Hospital. Although I wished so badly for a different outcome, I was overwhelmed by the compassion and professionalism of the doctors and nurses in the ICU. They gave me a little more time with my boy and I'll forever be grateful for that."

Ahead of the marathon, Clancy highlighted how he was attempting to be more like his late children, demonstrating their "passion in life" while seeking to bring good change to others in their honor.

This was Clancy's first marathon. His six-month training regimen included "diet changes, injuries, ongoing physical therapy, and even some moments of doubt," he said. On each run, he wore his "Happy Callan" bracelet and carried a resin engraved with the kids' handprints, which Boston Children's handed him after they died.

Patrick Clancy had names of his three kids behind his back as he crossed the finish line

Clancy finished the marathon with the names of Cora, Dawson, and Callan scrawled on the back of his shirt, along with other souvenirs. Clancy initially established a fundraising target of $65,000. He had raised $78,472 by Wednesday morning. The funds were raised through the Boston Children's Miles for Miracles program.

Clancy wrote about his children on the donation website. About Cora, he said thayt she aspired to be a doctor and a mother, and she enjoyed helping to care for her brothers. Describing Dawson, Clancy wrote that he was an extremely social child who showed a "willingness to share and ability to bring smiles to people's faces." Remembering Callan, Patrick went on to write that he was a joyful baby with an exuberant smile who obviously adored his older siblings.

Clancy also stated that he had forgiven his wife Lindsay Clancy, who was reportedly suffering from psychological issues at the time. Lindsay has pled not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and is now receiving mental health treatment at Tewksbury State Hospital.

