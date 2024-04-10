Travis Kelce Reportedly Nervous About Taylor Swift Jokes He ‘Didn’t Love’ on Latest Show as Host

Travis Kelce reportedly got nervous about jokes about him and his girlfriend Taylor Swift while filming his latest show. Check out what reports say.

By Rizu Shukla
Published on Apr 10, 2024  |  12:22 PM IST |  3.1K
Travis Kelce nervous about Taylor Swift jokes
PC: Getty

ALSO READ: Did Travis Kelce know about Taylor Swift's new The Tortured Poets Department album a long time ago?

Related Stories

Why Patrick Mahomes' Helmet Stands Out: Closer Look at Vicis' Innovative Technology
sports
Why Patrick Mahomes' Helmet Stands Out: Closer Look at Vicis' Innovative Technology
New Shocking Details From T’Vondre Sweat’s DWI Arrest Come to Light Before 2024 NFL Draft
sports
New Shocking Details From T’Vondre Sweat’s DWI Arrest Come to Light Before 2024 NFL Draft
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Rizu Shukla

A postgraduate in Journalism & Mass Communication from BBD University Rizu is a huge sports enthusiast from Lucknow,

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles