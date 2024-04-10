Travis Kelce Reportedly Nervous About Taylor Swift Jokes He ‘Didn’t Love’ on Latest Show as Host

A postgraduate in Journalism & Mass Communication from BBD University Rizu is a huge sports enthusiast from Lucknow, who is into football since more than a decade. She, who has four years of writing sports with various organisations and years of blogging, seeks knowledge through reading and loves to learn about different sports She is currently working as a NFL freelance writer at PinkVilla. When she is not working, she loves to enjoy her favourite metal and pop star music.