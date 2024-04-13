Patrick Mahomes Is Helping Louis Rees-Zammit Adjust to NFL After Ex-Rugby Player Becomes Chiefs' New Star Hire

Former rugby player Louis Rees-Zammit has recently joined the Kansas City Chiefs as an NFL player on their offensive setup. Apparently, Patrick Mahomes is helping the Chiefs' new hire and the quarterback's new teammate get familiar with the NFL, considering it's a major career shift he just made.

Patrick Mahomes Helps Louis Rees-Zammit Have A Better Transition Into NFL

On March 30, Louis Rees-Zammit reported joining the Kansas City Chiefs. Before becoming a part of the Chiefs, Louis Rees-Zammit pursued an extensive career in rugby, playing for Wales and Saracens. It's a huge transition for the young talent, and he has already started preparing for his 2024 debut.

Louis Rees-Zammit has started attending extra workout sessions, just so he can become better familiar with the plays in the NFL. In fact, Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes is also helping Louis with his training. Mahomes has been hosting throwing and workout sessions with teammates recently.

As the team goes for a hat trick in the Super Bowl, they would need an all-time best team to win the championship and maintain their streak. Many players have been spotted working out with Patrick Mahomes over the last two weeks, back from a long break. The latest to join the workouts is Louis Rees-Zammit.

Mahomes' longtime trainer, Bobby Stroupe, recently shared a group picture of the players who were grinding on Friday. The group included a quarterback trio of Ian Book, Chris Oladokun, and Patrick Mahomes. Tagged with them were wide receiver and tight end Noah Gray, Nikko Remigio, Anthony Miller, and Skyy Moore.

There was also a picture of Louis Rees-Zammit and Patrick Mahomes, where the two seemingly appeared to be in conversation. Mahomes has always been supportive of his teammates, and with Louis' entry into the team, there will be more workout sessions that he can attend with Mahomes.