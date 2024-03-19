Patrick Mahomes' Wife Wears OOTD Worth $6900 As She Enjoys NBA Date Night With Hubby; Outfit Breakdown

Patrick Mahomes is one of the most successful NFL players of this era. Being the wife of such a player comes with a lot of advantages, better and more expensive fashion choices, for example. Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes is known to be a fan of luxurious outfits and her recent date fit proved how much she loves wearing expensive brands.

Breakdown of Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes' OOTD as she attends Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes recently attended the Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets in Texas. Instead of wearing green fits like other fans at the court, the two went with pricey designer fits. In fact, Brittany Mahomes' outfit was more than 6 Grands.

The wife of the Chiefs' star quarterback wore a white cropped Prada tank top which cost around $1850, per Page Six. Brittany paired her $1850 tank top with an oversized denim jacket costing over $2540. She matched her denim jacket with elastic-waist jeans costing $1750, both of them from Prada.

But she didn't just wear Parada but gave out a little space to Gucci, as she wears white sneakers worth $920. If we exclude her hair which was made by her stylist Anna Sullivan, Brittany Mahomes' total outfit for the game-date cost about $6970.

Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes' outfit cost half of that amount. The Super Bowl champion went with a Louis Vuitton T-shirt costing about $1120. Mahomes paired his T-shirt with acid-washing jeans, whose cost remains a mystery. The NFL star's shoes cost a little more than her wife's, as he wears blue and white Louis Vuitton sneakers worth $1260.

Also Read: How Much Does Patrick Mahomes Make From Kansas City Chiefs? Exploring Patrick Mahomes Salary Over The Years

How many Super Bowls has Mahomes won?

Patrick Mahomes has won the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs, a total of three times. The first Super Bowl win for the Kansas City Chiefs with Mahomes came in 2020. The second Super Bowl win came in 2023 and the third came most recently in 2024.

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes Net Worth - How Much Does The Kansas City Chiefs Star Quarterback Make?