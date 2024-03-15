Patrick Mahomes Net Worth - How Much Does The Kansas City Chiefs Star Quarterback Make?

After Tom Brady, if we talk about any elite quarterback of this era, it's Patrick Mahomes. The star quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs is among the most successful players in the NFL, especially in terms of how much he earns from the league. Talking about earnings, Here's everything you need to know about Patrick Mahomes' net worth.

What is Patrick Mahomes' net worth?

Patrick Mahomes' net worth is approximately $70 Million, according to CelebrityNetWorth. The star quarterback's $70 Million net worth is comprised of his earnings from the NFL, income from brand deals, endorsement contracts, investments in real estate and so much more. All and all he is one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes' Contract

Patrick Mahomes was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017 in the first round as the 10th overall pick. The star quarterback has been playing in the same team since then. When Patrick Mahomes joined the Kansas City Chiefs, he signed a 4-years-long contract worth $16.2 Million.

The contract was fully guaranteed and above all, came with a signing bonus of $10 Million. In 2020, Patrick Mahomes reportedly signed an extension contract worth more than $400 Million with the Chiefs, reportedly for 10 years. But later that year, it was revealed that the contract was actually $503 Million worth.

The $503 Million 10-year extension contract came with $477 Million as guaranteed money. Patrick Mahomes received about $10 Million as a signing bonus that year and earned a salary of $825k in 2020. In 2023 he reconstructed his $503 Million contract with Kansas City Chiefs agreeing on a settlement of $210 Million from 2023 to 2026.

Patrick Mahomes' Salary

Patrick Mahomes is one of the highest-paid NFL quarterbacks of this era. The star quarterback's $70 Million net worth is contributed a lot by his salary from the league over the years. Here's Patrick Mahomes' salary breakdown over the years:

Year Team Salary 2017 Kansas City Chiefs $465,000 2018 Kansas City Chiefs $555,000 2019 Kansas City Chiefs $645,000 2020 Kansas City Chiefs $825,000 2021 Kansas City Chiefs $990,000 2022 Kansas City Chiefs $1,500,000 2023 Kansas City Chiefs $1,325,556 2024 Kansas City Chiefs $9,850,000

Career Earnings

Ever since Patrick Mahomes joined the Kansas City Chiefs, he has earned quite a lot of money from the league. Here's how much Patrick Mahomes earned in his career with the Kansas City Chiefs from the beginning of his career in the league:

Year Team Career Earnings 2017 Kansas City Chiefs $10,551,026 2018 Kansas City Chiefs $1,211,635 2019 Kansas City Chiefs $1,958,270 2020 Kansas City Chiefs $10,926,636 2021 Kansas City Chiefs $22,806,905 2022 Kansas City Chiefs $29,450,000 2023 Kansas City Chiefs $59,350,000 2024 Kansas City Chiefs $45,750,000

Patrick Mahomes' Brand Endorsements and Investments

Patrick Mahomes is among the most renowned names in the NFL. The star quarterback's fame and great market image helped him receive multiple successful brand deals in a very short time span in his career. Patrick Mahomes is noted to be in contract with Hunt's Ketchup, thanks to his immense love for Ketchups.

Patrick Mahomes has reportedly signed endorsement deals with brands like Essentia Water, State Farm, Adidas, Oakley, DirectTV, and Head & Shoulders. In fact, Mahomes was also the Kansas City Chiefs' first-ever player to be signed on the cover of Madden NFL 20, next to NFL legend Tom Brady. Mahomes earns more than $7 Million/year through endorsements.

But that's not just where Patrick Mahomes contributes to his $70 Million net worth. The star quarterback of the Chiefs is also an investor in the same team he plays in. On July 28, 2020, Patrick Mahomes became a member of the Kansas City Royals ownership group, after buying the minority stakes in the team.

Patrick Mahomes’ House and Cars

Patrick Mahomes lives in Kansas City with his family. Along with his wife Brittany Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes purchased their first-ever house in 2019 for a sum of $1.9 Million. The property was later sold for a whopping price of $3 Million. The star quarterback bought an undeveloped lot in Kansas City for a sum of $400k and built a mansion on it.

The mansion comprises elite facilities such as a private pond, pool, and a 50-yard football field. In addition to that, Mahomes also owns a property in Dallas which he bought for $3.4 Million. Coming to his cars, Mahomes drives a Ferrari 812. But this is not the only car that he owns. Mahomes owns a Lamborghini Urus, which he got in 2021.

In 2019, Patrick Mahomes won the MVP of the Pro Bowl and was offered a Genesis G70, which costs between $42k and $57k. Mahomes also owns a Rolls Royce Cullinan that he got himself in 2020, costing approximately $400k. Another Ferrari that Patrick Mahomes owns is F8 Tributo which costs over $322K.