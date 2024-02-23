Paul Pierce Names Lebron James as Greatest Athlete Ever; Places Him Over Tom Brady for This Reason

The debate between who reigns supreme as the greatest athlete, LeBron James or Tom Brady, has been ignited by former NBA star Paul Pierce's bold assertion favouring James.

This bold assertion hinges on James' exceptional performance and resilience, particularly at the age of 39, a feat that has captured Pierce's admiration and astonishment.

Despite Brady's storied career, highlighted by his Super Bowl victory at 43, Pierce emphasizes the unique demands of basketball, which require constant motion, leaping ability, and a diverse skill set, as factors that elevate James in this comparison.

Pierce says, "And I’m looking at a dude who’s 39 – LeBron is probably the greatest athlete we’ve ever seen – just athlete. We’ve never seen nobody play at this level at this age. And, yeah you could say Brady, he played until he was 40-plus, but he didn’t have to run up and down the court, jump, go out there and dunk, guard."

James' current season stats further bolster Pierce's argument, with averages of 24.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game, coupled with a commendable shooting efficiency from the field (52.0%) and beyond the arc (39.5%)​​. His shooting accuracy remains impressive, with a 52.0% field goal percentage and 39.5% from beyond the arc​​.

Tom Brady, on the other hand, has set numerous records in the NFL, making a strong case for his own legendary status. Over his 23-season career, Brady amassed 89,214 passing yards and 649 touchdowns.

His career completion percentage stood at 64.3%, with a quarterback rating of 97.2, reflecting his efficiency and consistency on the field​​. His playoff performances further highlight his greatness, with a career that includes 7 Super Bowl wins and numerous MVP awards.

But LeBron James' career is far from over.

Will LeBron James Stay with the Lakers?

Speculation is rife about James's next move, especially with the playoffs on the horizon. Brian Windhorst's insights suggest James isn't looking to exit stage left. According to Windhorst, James is eyeing a significant contract extension with the Lakers, potentially worth nine figures and multi year, signaling his desire to continue his legacy in Los Angeles.

However, the feasibility of such a deal, especially considering James's age, remains a subject of debate. Yet, the alternative—navigating the post-James era—could leave the Lakers adrift in championship purgatory. James's ambitions for a substantial new deal underscore not just his commitment to the game but a belief in the Lakers as contenders for the NBA crown.

