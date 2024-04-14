Throwback to When Kobe Bryant Dropped 60 Points Against Utah Jazz in His Final NBA Game

The last match of Kobe Bryant's career against the Utah Jazz was an absolute treat for each and every Kobe fan out there. That astonishing 60 point win made him the oldest player in NBA history to score 60 points.





Kobe Bryant was named NBA’s most valuable player and was an NBA All-Star 18 times in his 20 year long career with the Los-Angeles Lakers. He never went to college. Right after he finished High-school he decided to pursue basketball full time.

Kobe was not selected until his 13th draft where Charlotte Hornets got him in 1996, and soon traded him to the Lakers which Kobe went on to represent for 20 years and win 5 NBA titles for in his career.

Before the farewell match of Kobe’s career, the NBA great Shaquille O’Neal dared Bryant to score 50 points in the game during the ‘Inside the NBA’ section as it was set for a grand celebration.

“Kobe, they’re doing a big celebration for you the last game, a lot of us are going to be there, can you promise me one thing? I need a 50 that night.” Shaq said.

Even though the game started slow and grew slower as the Mamba missed his first five shots resulting in 7-of-20 shots in the first half of the game. The second half picked some pace and Kobe scored 37 points in the next quarter, and another 23 in the last quarter, closing the game with a magnificent 60 points.

Reacting to which Shaq said, “I Challenged him to get 50, and the mother****er got 60”

This is how the last game of the Black Mamba’s career concluded on April 13th, 2016.

Additionally, Kobe announced his retirement with a small story titled “Dear Basketball”

"You gave a six-year-old boy his Laker dream

And I'll always love you for it.

But I can't love you obsessively for much longer.

This season is all I have left to give.

My heart can take the pounding

My mind can handle the grind

But my body knows it's time to say goodbye,"

Kobe led the Lakers to an amazing win, outscoring team Jazz 23-21, in the 4th quarter giving fans an absolute treat of watching their favorite player in the gold and purple for one last time.

Also Read: ‘Bronny’s His Own Man’: LeBron James on Questions Regarding Bronny James Landing a Spot Amid 2024 NBA Draft