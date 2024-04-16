The Phoenix Suns have secured their sharpshooter, Grayson Allen, to a lucrative contract extension. Allen, known for his elite three-point shooting, has agreed to a four-year deal worth $70 million, which includes a player option.

This arrangement not only keeps the star shooting guard within the Suns' roster, preventing him from entering unrestricted free agency, but also reflects the team's recognition of his exceptional performance during a standout season.

His significant impact on the Suns' offensive game, notably leading the NBA with a remarkable 46.1% shooting accuracy from beyond the arc, has positioned him as a key player in the team's strategy moving forward.

However, not to forget that Grayson Allen stands top of the NBA’s list of three point percentage with 46,1%, leaving behind Luke Kennard of the Memphis Grizzlies with 45.0% and Mike Conley of the Minnesota Timberwolves with 44.2%.

Additionally, This extension not only cements Allen's role within the Suns' lineup but also showcases the team's strategic approach in maintaining their core talent. The contract's terms, with a first-year salary of $15.6 million, indicate the Suns' willingness to invest in retaining key players to fortify their competitive position in the league.

Grayson Allen's transition to the Phoenix Suns came about through a significant three-team trade involving Damian Lillard, which saw him move from Milwaukee to Phoenix. Having been the 21st overall pick from Duke in 2018, Allen initially joined the Utah Jazz before spending two years with the Memphis Grizzlies and another two with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Throughout the season, Allen's prowess on the court was evident, especially in his performance of making eight 3-pointers in seven games, setting a new record in Suns history. Notably, this achievement placed him second only to Steph Curry, who also made 8 3-pointers in a similar span during the season, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Furthermore, Allen's remarkable tally of 205 3-pointers throughout the season tied for the second most in franchise history, highlighting his significant impact on the Suns' offensive capabilities.

