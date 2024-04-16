‘I Think We’re the Best’: Jamal Murray Makes Big Claim, Says His Partnership With Nikola Jokic Better Than THESE Duos

Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets isn't one to shy away from making bold statements. In a recent interview with Michael Scotto from HoopsHype, Murray didn't hold back, asserting that he and his teammate Nikola Jokic form the NBA's top duo, surpassing even the more prominent pairs in bigger markets.

When asked about how his bonding with the Serbian star Nikokla Jokic has developed by Scotto, Murray said, “ If you want me to rank where I believe, I think we’re the best duo.”

Additionally, replying to where he sees is duo with Jokic among the top pairs like Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo or Anthony Davis and LeBron James, Murray added, “I think they’re in a bigger market and people have more interest in LeBron and AD in LA, or what Dame and Giannis could be, or what Luka and Kyrie could do. If we’re talking about the best duos in getting the job done and how they play for each other and with each other, I think me and Jokic are undoubtedly number one.”

Murray highlighted the attraction of larger markets like LA, where LeBron James and Anthony Davis command attention, or the potential of pairings like Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

However, Murray believes that when it comes to on-court performance and chemistry, he and Jokic reign supreme.

Jamal Murray Makes his Pick for the NBA MVP

In talks with Bleacher Report, he said, "I think everything speaks for itself. No case is stronger than Nikola's. I think it's as plain and simple as that. We're the best team in the league, and each season his numbers get better and better. You can't say his numbers stink. And, yeah, we're the best team. We just won a championship.”

Looking ahead to the NBA playoffs, Jamal Murray expresses confidence in the Nuggets' abilities to defend their championship title. Murray reflects on the team's growth and mindset going into the postseason, emphasizing the need to maintain a high level of play and readiness to face the challenges of being the defending champions.

