Prime Video ANNOUNCES Roger Federer Documentary Covering Final Days Of His Career

Great news for all the Roger Federer fans, as Amazon Prime has given a green flag to his feature-length documentary. It will be based upon and dive into the final 12 days of Roger Federer's career in professional tennis. Here are other things that you need to know about this documentary.

Overview of Roger Federer's Amazon Prime documentary

On February 19, 2024, it was officially confirmed that Amazon Prime Video would be featuring Roger Federer's full-length documentary covering the last 12 days of his professional tennis career. The documentary is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories across the world.

What it will be named is still a topic of discussion, and there remains a lot of work behind it. But despite that, certain details about the documentary have a stamp of confirmation on it. The documentary will be directed by Asif Kapadia, an Academy Award-winning director, along with co-director Joe Sabia.

Roger Federer's documentary is a close-up of the final 12 days of his illustrious tennis career. Before becoming the concept of the documentary, it was a collection of home videos that Roger Federer originally never thought of revealing to the world. Why? It's because they capture Federer at his lows, candids, and vulnerable self.

The documentary intends to show viewers what it was like to be Roger Federer when he left the sport he had played for over two long decades. It shows the spectators what it's like to be Roger Federer when he had to say goodbye to the game that made him the G.O.A.T he is today.

Interestingly, Roger's documentary won't be just about him but his rivals as well. The narrative film will also feature some of Roger's legendary rivals, who are now his close friends. The list includes Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal, who will talk about their relationship timeline with Roger on and off the court over the years.

What does Roger Federer think about his upcoming Prime documentary?

"Initially, the idea was to capture the final moments of my professional tennis career so that I could have it later on to show my family and friends," Roger Federer said, talking about his documentary. The intention that Roger had in mind about recording the final moments of his career, was to show them to his family in the future.

"During my career, I tended to shy away from having cameras around me and my family, especially during important moments. But I didn't see the harm in shooting this as it was never intended for the public. However, we captured so many powerful moments, and it transformed into a deeply personal journey," Roger said, adding further.

"I am happy to be partnering with Prime Video because of their vast global reach and significant presence in the film industry. This ensures that the story of my final days in tennis will resonate with both tennis enthusiasts and broader audiences worldwide," Roger explained, concluding his statement.

The moments that Roger Federer captured to be kept as personal treasures of memories made their way to becoming a part of something huge. Something as huge as a documentary that won't just entertain fans but will also show the world who Roger Federer really is, behind all that the world knows about it.

Presented by Amazon Prime Video, Roger Federer's documentary is a creation of Lafcadio Production, officially produced by George Chignell and Asif Kapadia. The documentary is expected to be released in July, with a high chance of coinciding with the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.