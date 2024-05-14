Babil Khan’s post about 'Moving on' ft mystery girl has netizens worried: fans say, ‘We pray you heal’

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan is quite an avid social media user. He never fails to post stuff about his late father and actor or his personal life. Lately, his posts have been grabbing a lot of eyeballs and now his latest post yet again has raised concerns amongst his fans.

The actor dropped several pictures with a girl and wrote a long and emotional poem about heartbreak and moving on. This made his fans drop prayers and concerns in the comments section and also left them all confused as to what was wrong with him.

Babil Khan shares pictures with mystery girl

Taking to his social media, Babil Khan dropped several monochrome pictures with a mystery girl. In the pictures, we can see Irrfan Khan’s son hugging, laughing, and sharing some cute moments with this girl. In the long caption, The Railway Men actor wrote about moving on.

“I don’t think moving on is about trying to hide away what you have loved, in reality, you never really move on from the people that you have loved. They become a part of your life and the sails that catch the winds that make you who you are,” he wrote. He concluded by writing, “I’ll miss dropping you back when it rains and you carry a small umbrella on purpose.

I’ll miss how much you hate your tattoo. I love to miss you.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Check it out:

Fans showing concern on Babil Khan’s recent post

Taking to the comments section, his fans started pouring in love and concern. One fan wrote, “Heartbreak is like physical pain. But you'll heal and understand nothing stays forever and life goes on... Happy healing. Eat loads, travel, sit in silence, sing, sleep. But let it sink in :).” Another fan wrote, “ I have seeing your post since weeks and to be honest I feel for you. It is hard to forget all those memories but we can learn to live with it. There’s life after every heartbreak and let someone heal it because no one deserves to stay Sad Buddy. Take Care ❤️.” A third fan wrote, “may the light heal you,fill you.”

Babil Khan’s work front

Babil Khan was recently seen in Shiv Rawail’s historical drama TV miniseries The Railway Men with R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, Juhi Chawla Mehta, and many others. Currently, he is filming for Shoojit Sircar's upcoming film titled The Umesh Chronicles with Amitabh Bachchan.

ALSO READ: Mother's Day 2024: Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar talks about raising 'true gentleman' like Babil Khan; WATCH