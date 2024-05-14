Vijay Varma and Alia Bhatt’s mom Soni Razdan REACT to hoarding collapse in Ghatkopar due to Mumbai rain: ‘Terrible’

Mumbai witnessed a sudden change of weather, making some romanticize it with a cup of tea and steaming hot pakodas. However, it also brought a piece of sad news for the locals. The strong gusty winds, accompanied by rain, managed to uproot a hoarding.

According to reports, a lot of people got injured in this unfortunate incident, and some of them lost their lives. Bollywood celebs Vijay Varma and Soni Razdan reacted to this shocking accident online.

Vijay Varma and Soni Razdan call hoarding collapse in Mumbai ‘Terrible’

On May 13, the people of Mumbai got relief from the scorching summer sun that had wreaked havoc on locals. However, when the weather took a drastic turn, it brought with it heavy rainfall and strong winds that triggered a dust storm in the entertainment hub of India. Soon after, many trees were uprooted in the city. An unfortunate incident also took place in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area.

According to Hindustan Times, a towering hoarding collapsed at around 4.30 pm near Chheda Nagar Gymkhana due to rains and strong winds. News reports and visuals from the accident spread like wildfire on social media. Soon after, Murder Mubarak actor Vijay Varma took to his Instagram stories and expressed his concern for the people affected by the incident. Sharing a clip of the accident, he exclaimed, 'Oh No'.

Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan also reacted to the incident. She went to the comments section of journalist Faye D’Souza’s post, in which she updated about the falling of the hoarding. Razdan wrote ‘Terrible’ in the comments.

Take a look:

More about the accident in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area

After the hoarding collapsed and news about it surfaced online, the NDRF team joined the rescue operation and safeguarded the people trapped under it. However, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani informed the Hindustan Times that the hoarding advertised alongside a petrol pump was illegally erected.

He said, “The hoarding that crashed in Ghatkopar was illegal as it did not have a licence. We will check the licenses of all hoardings in Mumbai and if they don't have licences, they will be considered illegal.” The people injured in the incident were quickly taken to the Rajawadi Hospital.

