Ranking the Top 10 Best Super Bowls of All Time: From Joe Montana to Tom Brady

Super Bowl 2024 promises an epic showdown, but before we dive into what could be history in the making, let's take a look back at the top 10 Super Bowls of all time. These games have set a high bar for drama, comebacks, and unforgettable moments.

10. Super Bowl XXV: New York Giants vs. Buffalo Bills

Super Bowl XXV featured the New York Giants against the Buffalo Bills, held at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida, in 1991.

Super Bowl XXV was marked by the strategic battle between the Buffalo Bills' no-huddle offense, leading the league with 428 points scored, and the New York Giants' ball-control offense, coupled with a league-leading defense that allowed only 211 points throughout the season.

Both teams entered the game with a 13-3 record, setting the stage for a closely contested battle​.

Top Moments:

The game is infamously known for Scott Norwood's missed 47-yard field goal attempt "Wide Right," which would have given the Bills the victory.

Instead, the Giants won 20-19 in the first Super Bowl, decided by a single point and without turnovers from either team.

This game was also notable for having no turnovers and for the Giants holding possession for a record 40 minutes and 33 seconds.

And a 75-yard touchdown drive that consumed a Super Bowl-record 9:29 off the clock was crucial to their victory​​​.

Star Players and Score:

Giants running back Ottis Anderson was named Super Bowl MVP for his 102 rushing yards and a touchdown, contributing significantly to the Giants' second Super Bowl win.

The game is also remembered for the Giants' offensive strategy, which effectively limited the Bills' opportunities to score by maximizing time of possession​.

The final score was Giants 20, Bills 19, marking the Giants' second Super Bowl win and the beginning of a four-game Super Bowl losing streak for the Bills​​​.

9. Super Bowl XXXVI: New England Patriots vs. St. Louis Rams

Super Bowl XXXVI, held on February 3, 2002, at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, was a monumental game that set the stage for the New England Patriots dynasty.

The game followed the tragic events of September 11, 2001, with heightened security and heartfelt tributes to the victims.

The St. Louis Rams, known as "The Greatest Show on Turf," were led by MVP quarterback Kurt Warner and had dominated the league with a 14-2 record.

With a young Tom Brady at the helm, the underdog Patriots managed to secure their Super Bowl berth with an 11-5 record.

Despite the Rams' offensive prowess, it was the Patriots who clinched the victory.

Top Moments:

The Patriots took a surprising lead through strategic plays and capitalized on Rams turnovers, leading 17-3 into the third quarter.

Kurt Warner rallied the Rams to tie the game 17-17 late in the fourth quarter, setting the stage for a dramatic finish.

In a defining moment of his career, Tom Brady orchestrated a final drive that allowed Adam Vinatieri to kick a game-winning 48-yard field goal as time expired, sealing the Patriots' 20-17 victory.

Star Players and Score:

Tom Brady was named Super Bowl MVP, completing 16 of 27 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown.

Adam Vinatieri's 48-yard field goal clinched the Patriots' first Super Bowl win.

The final score was Patriots 20, Rams 17, marking one of the biggest upsets in Super Bowl history and the beginning of a dynasty​​​​​.

8. Super Bowl XLIII: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Arizona Cardinals

Super Bowl XLIII, held on February 1, 2009, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida, was a clash between the AFC-champion Pittsburgh Steelers and the NFC-champion Arizona Cardinals.

The Steelers, known for their formidable defense, faced off against the Cardinals, who had an explosive offense led by Kurt Warner.

The game was a thrilling back-and-forth affair, with Pittsburgh seeking their 6th Super Bowl title and Arizona aiming for their first.

The game was notable not only for the on-field drama but also for its significant viewership, drawing an average U.S. audience of 98.7 million viewers, making it the most-watched Super Bowl at the time.

Top Moments:

The game is remembered for James Harrison's stunning 100-yard interception return for a touchdown at the end of the first half, the longest in Super Bowl history.

Larry Fitzgerald's late touchdown gave the Cardinals a brief lead, showcasing their offensive firepower.

Ben Roethlisberger's last-minute touchdown pass to Santonio Holmes, who made an incredible toe-tap catch in the corner of the end zone, secured the Steelers' victory.

Star Players and Score:

Santonio Holmes was named MVP for his critical touchdown reception and overall outstanding performance.

The Steelers won 27-23, cementing their status as one of the NFL's most successful franchises​.

7. Super Bowl XLIX: New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks

Super Bowl XLIX, played on February 1, 2015, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, was a clash between two football titans: the AFC champion New England Patriots and the NFC champion Seattle Seahawks.

Both teams had finished the regular season with a 12-4 record.

The Patriots were aiming to capture their fourth Super Bowl title and end a 10-year championship drought, while the Seahawks were looking to secure back-to-back Super Bowl victories, a feat last accomplished by the Patriots in 2004.

The game was tightly contested, with the lead changing hands and no team securing more than a 10-point advantage at any point.

Top Moments:

The game is best remembered for its dramatic final moments, particularly the Patriots' fourth-quarter comeback from a 10-point deficit, taking a 28-24 lead.

The Seahawks had the opportunity to score a winning touchdown in the closing seconds from the Patriots' 1-yard line.

In a move that would become one of the most controversial in Super Bowl history, Russell Wilson attempted a pass instead of running the ball, resulting in a game-saving interception by Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler.

In a move that would become one of the most controversial in Super Bowl history, Russell Wilson attempted a pass instead of running the ball, resulting in a game-saving interception by Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler. Tom Brady, who completed a Super Bowl record 37 passes, was named MVP for the third time, tying Joe Montana's record.

Star Players and Score:

With 328 passing yards and 4 touchdowns, Tom Brady's performance solidified his legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks ever.

Malcolm Butler's interception is considered one of the greatest plays in NFL history.

The final score was Patriots 28, Seahawks 24, marking one of the most thrilling conclusions to a Super Bowl and setting viewership records​​​.

The strategic decisions, individual performances, and unforgettable climax of Super Bowl XLIX have etched this contest into NFL lore as one of the greatest Super Bowls ever played.

6. Super Bowl XXIII: San Francisco 49ers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Super Bowl XXIII, played on January 22, 1989, at Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami, Florida, was a thrilling contest between the San Francisco 49ers and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 49ers, led by quarterback Joe Montana, sought to cement their legacy with a third Super Bowl win in the decade, while the Bengals, under MVP quarterback Boomer Esiason, aimed to secure their first championship.

The game was closely contested, with both teams showcasing their strengths in a battle that came down to the final minutes.

Top Moments:

The game was marked by key injuries and dramatic plays, including the Bengals' Tim Krumrie suffering a severe leg injury and the 49ers' Steve Wallace breaking his ankle early in the game.

Despite these setbacks, both teams played fiercely, with the 49ers overcoming a 16-13 deficit in the final minutes.

Cincinnati's Stanford Jennings electrified the crowd with a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, one of the few bright spots for the Bengals in the second half.

The defining moment came with just 34 seconds left on the clock when Joe Montana completed a 10-yard touchdown pass to John Taylor, culminating a 92-yard drive that is remembered as one of the greatest in Super Bowl history.

The drive, which showcased Montana's composure and precision, secured the 49ers' 20-16 victory.

Star Players and Score:

Jerry Rice was named MVP, setting a Super Bowl record with 215 receiving yards on 11 catches.

Joe Montana's performance, including the game-winning drive, was a key factor in the victory, further solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

The final score was 49ers 20, Bengals 16, marking the 49ers' third Super Bowl victory and enhancing their dynasty status in the NFL during the 1980s.

5. Super Bowl LII: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots

Super Bowl LII showcased the Philadelphia Eagles against the New England Patriots on February 4, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Eagles entered the game with a 13-3 regular-season record, the same as the Patriots, but faced doubts due to losing their starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, to injury late in the season.

Underdog Philadelphia was led by backup quarterback Nick Foles, while the Patriots, also with a 13-3 record, were helmed by MVP quarterback Tom Brady, marking their tenth Super Bowl appearance under the guidance of head coach Bill Belichick.

Top Moments:

The game broke records, including the most yards gained in any NFL game by both teams combined (1,151 yards) and featuring the fewest punts in a Super Bowl (one).

It was a high-scoring affair with several lead changes, memorable for the Eagles' daring "Philly Special" trick play that resulted in a touchdown catch by Foles.

It was a high-scoring affair with several lead changes, memorable for the Eagles' daring "Philly Special" trick play that resulted in a touchdown catch by Foles. Foles' performance was stellar, throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns, and his reception for a touchdown was pivotal in maintaining the Eagles' momentum.

The game concluded with a failed Hail Mary attempt by Brady as time expired, cementing the Eagles' first Super Bowl victory and their first NFL title since 1960.

The game concluded with a failed Hail Mary attempt by Brady as time expired, cementing the Eagles' first Super Bowl victory and their first NFL title since 1960. Foles was named Super Bowl MVP, becoming one of the most improbable heroes in Super Bowl history due to his journeyman status and role as a backup quarterback for the majority of the season.

Star Players and Score:

Nick Foles' MVP-worthy performance and Tom Brady's record-setting 505 passing yards highlighted the individual brilliance in the game.

Despite Brady's efforts, including setting a Super Bowl record for passing yards in a game, the Eagles secured a 41-33 victory over the Patriots, marking one of the greatest Super Bowl upsets ever​.

4. Super Bowl XIII: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Super Bowl XIII, played on January 21, 1979, at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida, is celebrated as one of the greatest Super Bowls of all time.

Featured a legendary rematch between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys.

Both teams were vying for their third Super Bowl title, setting the stage for a historic showdown.

The Steelers, led by quarterback Terry Bradshaw, finished the season with a strong 14-2 record, while the Cowboys, commanded by Roger Staubach, also showcased a dominant season.

This Super Bowl was distinguished by the presence of a combined 26 Hall of Famers from both teams, showcasing an unprecedented level of talent on the field.

Top Moments from the Match:

Terry Bradshaw's performance was monumental, completing 17 of 30 passes for 318 yards and 4 touchdowns, earning him the Super Bowl MVP.

His 75-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter was among the highlights, tying for the longest pass in Super Bowl history at that time.

The game was rife with pivotal moments, including Mike Hegman's 37-yard fumble return for a touchdown, briefly giving Dallas the lead. However, Bradshaw responded with a 75-yard touchdown pass to John Stallworth, tying the game.

A controversial pass interference call against Dallas and a missed opportunity by Dallas tight end Jackie Smith, who dropped a crucial touchdown pass, were critical. The Steelers capitalized on these moments, scoring two quick touchdowns in the fourth quarter to secure their victory​​​​​.

Lynn Swann and John Stallworth, Steelers' wide receivers, both had memorable performances, with Stallworth catching a 75-yard touchdown pass and Swann making several key receptions.

The Steelers' "Steel Curtain" defense made crucial plays, including a fumble recovery that led to a touchdown.

Star Players and Score:

Besides Bradshaw's MVP-winning performance, Lynn Swann and John Stallworth were standout receivers, with Swann making a significant impact with his receptions. Franco Harris also contributed significantly with a 22-yard touchdown run that extended the Steelers' lead.

The final score was 35-31 in favor of Pittsburgh, marking the Steelers as the first team to win three Super Bowl titles.​​​

3. Super Bowl XXXIV: St. Louis Rams vs. Tennessee Titans

Super Bowl XXXIV showcased the St. Louis Rams, known as "The Greatest Show on Turf," against the Tennessee Titans. Played on January 30, 2000, the game was a thrilling contest that came down to the final seconds, highlighting the offensive prowess of the Rams against the gritty determination of the Titans.

Top Moments:

The game is most famous for its dramatic conclusion, with the Rams' linebacker Mike Jones making a game-saving tackle on the Titans' Kevin Dyson at the 1-yard line as time expired, preventing a potentially game-tying touchdown.

Kurt Warner, the Rams' quarterback, threw for 414 yards and was named MVP, capping off an MVP season and an incredible rags-to-riches story.

The Rams secured their victory and first Super Bowl title with a score of 23-16, with Warner's connection to Isaac Bruce for a 73-yard touchdown being a key play in the fourth quarter.

Star Players and Score:

Kurt Warner's MVP performance was a highlight, along with Marshall Faulk's versatile role in the Rams' offense.

Final score: Rams 23, Titans 16.

2. Super Bowl LI: New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons

Super Bowl LI, played on February 5, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, is often hailed as one of the greatest Super Bowls of all time.

The New England Patriots, led by Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, faced off against the Atlanta Falcons, with MVP quarterback Matt Ryan at the helm.

The Falcons, led by MVP quarterback Matt Ryan, jumped out to a 28-3 lead, seemingly securing their first Super Bowl victory.

However, the Patriots, under the unyielding leadership of Tom Brady, mounted the most remarkable comeback in Super Bowl history.

Top Moments:

With a Super Bowl record of 14 receptions and 20 points scored, James White's performance was pivotal. Tom Brady set records for completions (43), pass attempts (62), and passing yards (466).

Robert Alford's 82-yard pick-six in the second quarter gave the Falcons a significant lead, but the Patriots' strategic adjustments and relentless drive led to a historic comeback.

The game-winning touchdown in overtime, scored by James White, capped off the Patriots' incredible rally from a 28-3 deficit, cementing the game's legacy as a classic.

The Patriots erased a 25-point deficit, tying the game at 28-28 late in the fourth quarter and sending it to the first overtime in Super Bowl history.

Star Players and Score:

Tom Brady was named MVP, his record fourth Super Bowl MVP award, for leading the historic comeback.

The final score was Patriots 34, Falcons 28, marking the Patriots' fifth Super Bowl title and one of the most memorable games in NFL history​​​.

1. Super Bowl XLII: New York Giants vs. New England Patriots

Super Bowl XLII took place on February 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

It pitted the underdog New York Giants against the New England Patriots, who were looking to complete the first perfect season since the 1972 Miami Dolphins.

The Patriots entered the game with a 16-0 regular season record and were favored to win.

However, the Giants, with a regular season record of 10-6, were seeking to become the first NFC wild card team to win a Super Bowl and aimed for their third Super Bowl victory​.

The Giants, led by Eli Manning, had made an improbable run to the Super Bowl as a wild-card team.

Top Moments:

The game is most famous for the "Helmet Catch" by David Tyree, who secured a crucial first down by pinning the football against his helmet, keeping the Giants' game-winning drive alive in the final minutes, and remains one of the most iconic plays in NFL history.

Eli Manning's touchdown pass to Plaxico Burress with 35 seconds left completed one of the biggest upsets in Super Bowl history.

The Giants' defensive line, featuring Michael Strahan, Osi Umenyiora, Justin Tuck, and Fred Robbins, was crucial in disrupting the Patriots' high-powered offense.

They sacked Tom Brady five times and pressured him throughout the game, a key factor in the Giants' victory.

Star Players and Score:

Eli Manning was awarded the MVP for leading the decisive drive and overcoming the Patriots' attempt at a perfect season.

The final score was Giants 17, Patriots 14, marking one of the most memorable upsets in sports history and preventing the Patriots from achieving a perfect season.

Super Bowl XLII has since been ranked as one of the greatest Super Bowls ever played, celebrated for its unexpected outcome, the battle between a highly favored team and an underdog.

This game is a classic David vs. Goliath story, with the underdog Giants toppling a juggernaut.

In conclusion, the Super Bowl has given us moments of pure exhilaration, heartbreak, and everything in between.

While Super Bowl 2024 promises to be an epic clash, the games listed above have set a high bar.

They remind us why the Super Bowl is not just a championship game but a cultural phenomenon that holds such a special place in the hearts of fans around the world.