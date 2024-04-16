Rashee Rice Gets Sued for USD 1 Million by Two Severely Injured Victims in Dallas Car Crash: Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to assault and car crashes

The NFL world saw a shocking event where two individuals were involved in the chain-reaction crash in Dallas. They were none other than the Chiefs' Rashee Rice and SMU cornerback Teddy Knox.

Recently, Rice and Knox were making headlines for being accused of almost 8 charges and under police custody. However, they were granted bail earlier. But Dallas has taken legal action and filed a lawsuit seeking $10 million for the damage caused.

Lawsuit Against Chiefs' Rashee Rice

The two main victims, Edvard Petrovskiy and Irina Gromova, were in their 2022 Lexus 350 SYV along Highway 75 on March 30th. That's where the collision happened, and their car got struck by Ruce and Knox. Sanjay Mathur, their attorney, said that no warning came before the accident. However, as legal proof, their car’s dash-cam caught all the incidents that happened there.

The video evidence captured that Rice was driving a Lamborghini SUV and Knox was handling a Corvette. Both vehicles collided with several others on the North Central Expressway in Dallas.

According to Fox, the arrest warrant states that Rice's Lamborghini was traveling at a speed of 119 miles per hour. Knox's Corvette reached speeds that slowed down from 116 mph to 91 mph right before the crash.

The aftermath of the accident left Petrovskiy and Gromava severely injured, which included brain trauma, facial lacerations necessitating stitches, extensive bruising, and internal bleeding. The lawsuit, which they filed, will cover medical expenses, mental anguish, property damage, and other related losses.

Reporting future for the players

As reported by Fox, they are also pursuing $10 million for punitive damage, serving as a deterrent against future reckless behavior. This will also reflect the seriousness of the defendant’s actions.

Apart from the sum, Mathur has presented several questions about Rice’s actions. His decision to flee after the incident raises doubt about his accountability. In response to this, Rice and Knox voluntarily surrendered to Glenn Heights police. They are now under custody and facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and collision.

However, Rices’ participation in the Kansas City Chiefs’ offseason program has been confirmed by coach Andy Reid. On the other hand, Knox has faced repercussions from his university. SMU has suspended him until everything revolving around the incident is completed.

The incident became a steaming event, which served as a reminder of the reckless behavior of the young players. Let us know in the comments what you think about the importance of their responsibility.

