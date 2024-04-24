Patrick Mahomes Gets Lifetime Opportunity to Pursue His Baseball Dream With Kansas City Royals

The journey of Patrick Mahomes from a high school baseball star to an NFL sensation is nothing but incredible. He has well-documented his career in the field. Despite finding his true calling in football years ago, he has always remembered his roots in baseball.

Even if it was just for a taste of the game, he once excelled in it. Mahomes grew up in a family that is hereditary and connected with baseball. His father was a former MLB pitcher. Therefore, he was destined to mark his name in the sport.

Mahomes' Lifetime Chance

Although he chose football to take center stage in his life, Mahomes' passion for baseball remained the same. Recently, in an interview with the Times, the player expressed his interest in joining the Kansas City Royals. He is eager to participate in the team's spring training, as he wants to test his abilities on the baseball field once again.

ALSO READ: undefined Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

His status as a part-owner of the Royals highlights the situation. With that, Mahomes told the Times, ‘I’ve talked to the Royals.’ The general manager of the Royals, JJ Picollo, welcomed the players’ interest with enthusiasm. He said, “We’d love to have him come. He’s welcome anytime.” Picollo even extended an open invitation for him to join the team during spring training.

Royals Baseball Dream

However, the challenge Mahomes is facing right now is his schedule. His commitment to football is a priority. Conversely, Piccolo expressed his genuine excitement at the prospect of having Mahomes around the royal camp. He even came up with a unique opportunity to blend two worlds, which include football and baseball, in Kansas City.

Advertisement

Also read: How Did Patrick Mahomes REACT to Andy Reid’s Record Contract Extension With Chiefs? Find Out

Patrick’s talent was evident during his high school days at Whitehouse High School in Texas. There, he showcased his skills as a standout player. While his return to baseball may be more about reliving his dreams, the possibility of the NFL superstar taking the field of baseball again has excited his fans. What are your thoughts about it?

Also Read: Andy Reid Receives Mega Contract Extension With Chiefs: Find Out Top 5 Highest Earning GMs In NFL