Patrick Mahomes Shares Significant Moment With Chiefs from NFL Draft Leading To Fans Trolling Bills

The star quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, recently shared humorous moments from his NFL Draft experience with fans. With the looming 2024 NFL Draft approaching, fans are sharing their banter opinions on social media.

It has been seven years since Mahomes was selected as the No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. It was the moment that changed the course of the Chiefs' history. However, Mahomes’ draft selection wasn’t originally slated to be with Kansas City.

Mahomes' Draft Moment Sparks Bills Banter

The Chiefs made a bold move by trading up to the 10th pick. They sent their original No. 27 selection to the Buffalo Bills, along with a 2017 third-round pick and a 2018 first-round pick. However, the decision proved to be a game-changer for the Chiefs. Mahomes went on to become one of the league’s top quarterbacks, winning two MVP awards and three Super Bowl titles.

Interestingly, Mhomes has also maintained a perfect 3-0 record against the Bills in playoff matchups. Reflecting on this moment, NFL analyst Peter Schrager shared a picture on social media of Mahomes' draft selection card. That included details such as his quarterback position, Texas Tech school, and his overall selection. In response to it, Mahomes shared a post with a smiling face and a sunglass emoji.

Let’s Look Into Some Fans’ Comments

Fans have their own set of reactions to this. Some said,

As the others said,

Notably, Bill used one of the picks acquired from the Chiefs’ trade to select a quarterback, Josh Allen. As Mahomes and the Chiefs gear up for the 2024 NFL Draft, they are going to carry the legacy of extreme talent with them.

