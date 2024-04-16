Report: Jontay Porter's Betting Account Reveals Millions Wagered Over Multiple Years

In March, ESPN chronicled Jontay Porter’s investigation by the NBA for alleged irregular betting practices on his prop bets. During two games this season, bets for Porter's underperformance resulted in the highest profits for the day, as per DraftKings' data.

Porter chose to cut short his participation in both games, citing undisclosed health concerns. Consequently, all the individuals who gambled on Porter's underperformance collected their winnings.

From 2021 to 2023, Jontay Porter, managed a VIP account at Colorado's FanDuel, where he bet millions of dollars in total, as informed by several insiders to the Action Network.

FanDuel declined basketball wagers (either NBA or college) from Porter, says one insider. Porter's brother, Michael Porter Jr., played a key role in the Denver Nuggets' successful campaign for the 2023 NBA championship title.

According to allegations, Porter made over 1,000 wagers at the sportsbook. Recounting Porter's frequent betting activity, a source remarked, "He never stopped firing."

ALSO READ: New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report: Will Zion Williamson Play Against Lakers Tonight? Deets Inside Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

What Actions Are Colorado Gaming Regulators Taking Regarding Jontay Porter's Sportsbook Accounts?

In response to the NBA's investigation into Jontay Porter's betting activities, Colorado's gaming regulators, last Thursday, instructed the state's sportsbooks to identify and report any accounts associated with Porter.

Advertisement

In a letter disseminated to all operators within Colorado, regulators sought a thorough review of Porter's betting activities, particularly on games associated with the NBA.

They demanded immediate reporting of any such activities. The operator's deadline to report was Monday's business closing time.

NBA rules forbid any gambling by its players or employees on NBA-related matches and leagues including the summer league, the G League, or the WNBA. Betting on other sports does not face explicit prohibition. However, the NBA's spokesperson chose to abstain from commenting.

Porter's Illness, Betting Success, and VIP Treatment: A Look at Recent Events

Recently, in a match against the Kings on March 20, Porter prematurely exited the game claiming illness. Similar to the January event, Porter's underprops yielded the most profit that day. The sportsbook had his points total at 7.5 and rebounds at 5.5, but he finished the game with no points and two rebounds.

Sources reveal to the Action Network, that as a VIP, Porter enjoyed perks accorded to clients who lay substantial bets, including promotional activities and tickets to sports events. A FanDuel spokesperson refused to comment, referencing the ongoing NBA investigation.

Meanwhile, Porter maintained an active Discord account, providing advice on stocks, crypto, and occasionally, gambling, against a monthly subscription fee of $49.99.

ALSO READ: Golden State Warriors Injury Report: Will Stephen Curry Play Against Sacramento Kings Tonight? Deets Inside