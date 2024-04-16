Golden State Warriors Injury Report: Will Stephen Curry Play Against Sacramento Kings Tonight? Deets Inside

The NBA Play-In Tournament is here, and the Western Conference features a high-profile matchup in the second game between the 10-seed Golden State Warriors (46-36) and the 9-seed Sacramento Kings (46-36). The winner will advance to play the loser of the Lakers/Pelicans game, and the loser is out.

Will Stephen Curry Play Against the Kings Tonight?

Stephen Curry is all set to face the Kings. Curry led the team in scoring with 26.4 PPG and was the top shooter in the NBA this season by making 4.8 threes per game.

He adds 5.1 APG and 4.5 RPG and has scored 22 or more in his last five games coming into this one.

Curry sat out the last game of the season, and Klay Thompson has been back in the starting lineup recently.

Will Klay Thompson Play Against the Kings Tonight?

Klay Thompson is also available for the match against the Kings. Thompson finished second on the team in scoring with 17.9 PPG and is still a threat from deep as he makes 3.5 threes per game.

Jonathan Kuminga is one of the young players they are relying on, he is just 21 years old but is averaging 16.1 PPG and 4.8 RPG as a starter. Andrew Wiggins continues to start as a multi-tooled wing, he is averaging 13.2 PPG.

The Warriors finished their season with a 123-116 home win over the Jazz but did not cover as 11.5-point favorites. The Kings finished by easily destroying the Blazers 121-82 and covering the spread as 16.5-point favorites.

These teams met four times in the regular season, splitting the series 2-2 with the Kings winning the most recent two matchups. Tipoff is scheduled for 10:00 EST from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento and can be found on TNT.

Golden State Warriors Players Stats Against The Kings

Stephen Curry Stats

In his career, Stephen Curry averages 24.7 points, 6.9 assists, and 5.2 rebounds in 46 games against the Kings.

Klay Thompson Stats

Klay Thompson averages 20.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 40 games versus the Kings in his career.

Jonathan Kuminga Stats

Jonathan Kuminga has averaged 10.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 11 games versus the Kings in his career.

Injury Report

Warriors

Out

Gary Payton II (Left calf strain)

Kings

Out

Kevin Huerter (Left shoulder surgery)

Malik Monk (Right knee sprain)

