Reports: 76ers Finalize Deal with Kyle Lowry as Veteran Guard Commits to Philadelphia After Hornets Buyout

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Charlotte Hornets have agreed to a contract buyout with the veteran guard, who intends to sign a $2.8 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers once he clears waivers.

Previously, Lowry was traded from the Miami Heat to Charlotte, along with a first-round pick, in exchange for Terry Rozier.

Seeing no value in retaining veteran Lowry during their rebuilding phase, the Hornets negotiated a buyout, paving the way for his association with a team he has been connected to for much of his career.

A local of Philadelphia, Lowry's basketball beginnings took root at Villanova College. The 76ers have shown interest in him in the past, most notably before the 2021 trade deadline, but failed to secure a deal.

Now, after nearly 20 years, the six-time NBA All-Star is making his way back home to Philadelphia.

The 76ers will benefit substantially from his involvement, especially given Joel Embiid's unavailability due to knee surgery, which has led to them struggling on the court on both ends.

Lowry's Role: Adding Defensive Grit and Playmaking Depth to the 76ers' Playoff Push

Securing Buddy Hield during the trade has significantly enhanced the Philadelphia 76ers’ offense. However, the departure of Patrick Beverley and Jaden Springer left the team in need of a robust defender, ideally a guard.

Joel Embiid's absence called for additional ball-handling skills, specifically to support rising All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey. Kyle Lowry is well-positioned to meet both needs.

Now 37 and past his prime, Lowry's averaged a modest 8.2 points per game across 37 matches this season for the Heat, his lowest since becoming a regular starter in 2011.

Nonetheless, his performance in the 2023 postseason demonstrated that he remains a highly competent player, contributing effectively in a smaller role.

His 3-pointer average stood at 38.5% for the Heat earlier this season, and he continues to be a tenacious defender, outperforming players of larger stature.

In the face of Embiid's uncertain return this season, the 76ers are pulling out all the stops to stay competitive.

Should Embiid make a comeback, Lowry's presence will prove advantageous in a playoff roster built around Embiid. If not, the team will benefit from having yet another experienced point guard to help weather the storm.

