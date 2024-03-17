Ric Flair Has THIS Message for The Rock After Watching His Latest WWE SmackDown Segment; Check Out

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is having a gala time in WWE. Even he wouldn’t have fathomed that he would enjoy his heel run in such a sensational way. On the latest SmackDown segment in Memphis, Tennessee, Johnson got back into his Hollywood Rock theme of 2003 and was in the ring with a guitar.

The segment in which Rock brutally trolled Cody Rhodes was a huge success. Now, WWE Hall of Famer and 16-time WWE Champion Ric Flair has spoken on The Rock’s segment after watching it last night.

Lavishing praise on The Rock, Flair called him the most entertaining m*therf*ck*r in the wrestling business. On his X account, Flair wrote, “My Friend The Rock, You Are The Most Entertaining Motherf*cker In The Entire History Of The Wrestling Business And I’ve Seen Them All, Including Myself, But I Pale In Comparison! I’m So Thankful For Our Friendship & Respect. God Bless You! You Are The F*cking Man! WOOOOO!”

Though the Nature Boy has never headlined a WrestleMania with The Rock, he is nevertheless very special to The Rock’s family, as he has wrestled both The Rock and his father, Rocky Johnson, in WWE.

Advertisement

When The Rock broke his character in WWE to praise Ric Flair

Ric Flair is currently signed with AEW; therefore, there is very limited mention of The Nature Boy in WWE. However, The Rock does what he wants and is not limited by boundations. So a few days back, The Brahma Bull broke his character and went on to express his admiration for Ric Flair on his X account.

He wrote that he has always idolized Flair and grew up watching him. He specifically mentioned that once he entered the wrestling business, his respect for Flair increased as The Nature Boy changed the game. He also said that Flair had to become the GOAT in wrestling. Flair sacrificed everything and paid a heavy price for it.

“Ric Flair had a relentless passion to be the greatest of all time, but with achieving that GOAT status - he also sacrificed it all and paid a heavy price," The Rock said.

The Rock’s WrestleMania 40

The Great One will be getting back in his wrestling gear at WrestleMania 40, nearly a decade after he faced John Cena at WrestleMania 29. This time, The Rock will be in a Tag Team match with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1 of WrestleMania on April 6.

Advertisement

If The Rock and Reigns win, then on Night 2, the entire Bloodline will be against Cody Rhodes in his title match against Roman Reigns. If they lose, then the Bloodline will not be on Reigns' side on Night 2.

There are also speculations that since The Rock and Cody Rhodes have locked horns and personal attacks on each other, the two might get into a match in the future. However, that is not certain yet, as recent reports have suggested that The Rock will be busy with his Hollywood project from May till August 2024.