Robbery at Paul Pierce's LA Residence: NBA Legend Loses Jewelry and $100k Cash in Burglary as Police Investigate

Last week, unidentified perpetrators burglarized the Los Angeles home of Paul Pierce, a highly esteemed Basketball Hall of Famer.

According to reports shared by TMZ Sports with law enforcement, the incident occurred on a Friday night when Pierce was absent. The intruders seized a safe, high-end watches, and cash exceeding $100,000.

As the investigation evolves, police officers are analyzing CCTV footage in search of helpful evidence. TMZ has highlighted a recent pattern of burglaries targeting celebrity residences within the Los Angeles locality, suggesting an alarming trend.

Responding, the Los Angeles Police Department unveiled a task force dedicated to apprehending these invading 'burglary tourists.' Native to Oakland, Pierce later lived in Inglewood during his high school years.

Before wrapping up his NBA career with two seasons as part of the Los Angeles Clippers, this 10-time All-Star dedicated the primary 17 years of his career to Eastern Conference teams.

Highlighting his track record, Pierce bagged the Finals MVP title after steering the Boston Celtics to a grand victory during the seasonal run of 2007-08.

His distinguished career earned him prestigious inductions into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Mad Respect': Fans React as LeBron James Praises Jayson Tatum's 'Elite' Accomplishments

Paul Pierce Net Worth 2024

The retired American basketball professional, Paul Pierce, boasts a net worth of $80 million. His NBA earnings from 1998 to 2018 accumulate to $198 million, placing him among the top 25 highest NBA earners in history.

Annual gains during his peak in 2009-2010, tallied up to $19 million from NBA and an additional $3-4 million from endorsements.

A crypto violation settlement with the SEC saw him part with $1.4 million, leaving his net worth as of February 2024 at an estimable $80 million.

Throughout his 19-season-long NBA career, most of which he spent with the Boston Celtics, Pierce notched up ten All-Star selections. This also includes a 2008 NBA Finals winning medal, wherein he bagged the NBA Finals MVP.

His illustrious career extended from playing for teams like the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, and Los Angeles Clippers. In 2017, he hung his boots and transitioned to a studio analyst's role for ESPN.

ALSO READ: Has Gilbert Arenas Advised Instagram Models and Adult Entertainers to Earn $60,000 a Month by Having S*x with NBA Players?