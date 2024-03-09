Since last year, rumors were swirling hard that Houston Rockets guard, Jalen Green and Basketball Wives alum Draya Michele were dating!

Now, on March 9, 2024, Draya announced on Instagram that she is pregnant with her third child. However, Draya did not explicitly name the father of her child in the post.

So, what made it evident that Jalen Green is the father?

Apparently, Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma congratulated Jalen Green and Draya and went on to tag them under the Basketball Wives alum's Instagram post.

Evidently, Jalen's comment, "It’s up familyyy," left no room for doubt that the 22-year-old Houston Rockets guard is set to become a father with Draya.

Taking to Instagram, Draya like any other would-be mother shared her excitement about welcoming a daughter into the world. She spoke her heart out about the magical experience of motherhood and the great privilege of bringing life into this world.

However, Draya has now disabled her comments on the post announcing the pregnancy.

How Many Kids Does Draya Have?

The unborn baby who is set to arrive in May 2024 will be Draya Michele's third child. She is already a mother to two boys, Kniko, and a 7-year-old son Jru. While Kniko's father remains anonymous, Draya shares Jru with ex-Dallas Cowboys Cornerback Orlando Scandrick.

Draya’s Son is Only One Year Younger than Jalen Green

Ex-Basketball Wives star Draya's oldest son whose father’s identity remains under wraps is 21-year-old. Thus, it makes him just a year younger than Draya’s current baby daddy, Jalen Green.

How Did Fans React to Jalen Green and Draya’s Venture Into Parenthood?

Once the news of Draya’s pregnancy with Jalen Green broke on the internet, NBA fans lost their calm. Most were concerned about the massive age gap and how Draya’s elder son is of the same age as Green.

“Her son 19 and in college and she’s pregnant for a 22 year old, ew,” wrote one fan.

Note: Draya’s son is 21 years old.

“Imagine your pal hooking up with your mum. Idk how I would handle it,” wrote another fan.

“Nah bro. Her son is his exact age,” commented a fan with laughing emojis.

“Yea, knocked up by your child's peer is wild tbh,” read a fourth comment.

“He going to be her son brother daddy,” read another comment from a fan.

Draya and Jalen's daughter is expected to arrive in May 2024. Currently, she is 28 weeks pregnant.