Ronda Rousey Feels ‘Vilified’ by MMA Media; Hesitates to Return to UFC Events

Why hasn't Ronda Rousey returned to UFC events? What keeps her away from the octagon she once dominated? Rousey, a trailblazer in women's MMA, defended the bantamweight title six times. Her career was a testament to skill and determination. Yet she feels unwelcome in the sport she helped shape.

Speaking on the High Performance podcast, Rousey revealed her struggle with media criticism. She feels vilified, a fraud exposed by the MMA media. This criticism has kept her away from UFC events. Rousey's story is about more than wins and losses. It’s about the emotional toll of public life and finding the strength to move forward.

Ronda Rousey fears unwelcome return

Speaking to Jake Humphrey and Damian Hughes on the High Performance podcast, Ronda Rousey opened up about why she avoids UFC events. She explained that the harsh criticism from the MMA media made her feel unwelcome. Rousey said, “Ask the MMA media that. They're the ones saying it... That I was a fraud and I was hype and I was exposed, and I was never anything and just lucky.”

She added, "That I wasn't gracious or a good loser, or every other thing that I just assume at this point because I don't take the time to read it."

Rousey admitted that the media's negativity has deeply affected her. She shared, “Everything that could be said that was negative was said, and I feel really vilified by MMA media at this point, and I'm not really welcome back, which is why I haven’t gone to a UFC fight since because I’m pretty sure if I walked into the arena, I’d be booed. Yeah, that’s how it feels.”

Did she find more love outside the arena?

Despite her feelings of rejection within the MMA community, Rousey finds more love outside of it. In her book, Our Fight: A Memoir, she discusses her departure from MMA and her experiences in WWE. She also reveals her struggles with concussions, which contributed to her retirement from combat sports.

Rousey criticizes former WWE CEO Vince McMahon and highlights the audience reactions that impacted her during her wrestling career. In her memoir, Rousey reflects on how these experiences shaped her life post-MMA.

What do you think about the media's role in shaping an athlete's legacy? Do you believe Rousey will ever return to a UFC event?

