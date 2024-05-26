Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler: Dustin Poirier Predicts KO Finish in Battle of Former Opponents at UFC 303

Dustin Poirier has shared his prediction for Conor the McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight. McGregor is set to make his much-anticipated return at UFC 303 with this highly anticipated match. His fight against Chandler will take place at welterweight.

Poirier has faced both fighters in the UFC. He has fought McGregor thrice, winning twice (including a doctor stoppage) and losing once. Poirier also submitted Chandler at UFC 281. The Diamond is the only person to knock McGregor out. He is also the only fighter to submit Chandler.

Dustin Poirier Predicts Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Dustin Poirier reckons Conor McGregor will KO Michael Chandler. Poirier has said he has been waiting for the fight to be announced. The Diamond claimed if McGregor comes back at his previous self, he will get his hand raised.

McGregor’s last octagon appearance came at UFc 264 against Poirier. He suffered a gruesome leg break in that fight. Porier reckons if McGregor still has the same timing as before, he will finish off Chandler.

Speaking to Fox Sports Poirier said, "I was just like every other fan waiting to see if this thing was going to materialize and they were going to announce the actual fight and the date. I think if Conor comes back anywhere similar to where he was before the injury, timing wise and movement wise, I think he's gonna knock Michael Chandler out. It's just a bad matchup for Chandler."

Michael Chandler is one of the most explosive fighters on the UFC roster. However, he puts himself in the fire to land his shots. Against a sharpshooter like McGregor, that could be a recipe for disaster. Considering, the Irish fighter is returning from the gnarliest injuries in the sport, his current state as a fighter is unclear.

Conor McGregor Makes Chilling Claim for Michael Chandler Fight

Conor McGregor hasn’t fought in three years and is coming off a devastating injury. His last win came in 2020 and he’s 2-3 in his last five fights. However, the Irishman, as always, is full of confidence. He sent a spine-tingling warning to Michael Chandler ahead of UFC 303. McGregor told The MacLife (via Mirror), "I'm going to put this guy's head on a pike, throw it over my shoulder and waltz on. I'm ready to go. I'm calm, I'm composed, I'm cold in the soul for this man. I'm coming back with a vengeance and I'm coming back with skill. I'm excited to show my skills.

He further added, “He has his set movements, his set patterns he moves in and his set shots. I’m aware of them and I’m preparing for a multitude of outcomes. I’m as ready as I can be, and I’m confident all my shots will land.”

With a win at UFC 303, McGregor might bounce back in the title picture. However, beating Chandler is no cakewalk. If Iron utilizes his wrestling, McGregor could be set for a tough outing.