Rudy Gobert Girlfriend

Rudy Gobert, who was born in Saint-Quentin, France on June 26, 1992, plays professional basketball for the Minnesota Timberwolves as a revered athlete.

Standing tall at 7 ft 1 in and weighing in at 258 lb, he boasts an illustrious career with several noteworthy accolades to his name.

His remarkable skills have earned him the title of Defensive Player of the Year three, he has earned a spot on the All-NBA Team four times, and has been an NBA All-Star thrice.

The Utah Jazz previously benefited from Gobert's talent, and he also brings his skill to the French national team.

Who is Rudy Gobert’s Girlfriend, Julia Bonilla?

Rudy Gobert, an NBA player, is in a relationship with Julia Bonilla, who is also from France. Bonilla not only shares her life with Gobert but also co-hosts and edits a blog/podcast called "Journey".

Through this platform, she delves into different aspects of life and offers genuine perspectives. By day, Bonilla works as an artistic director, and by night, she dedicates her time to the podcast.

In 2023, Gobert revealed via Instagram that he and Bonilla were expecting their first child, a post he joyfully captioned with the word "Legacy". Bonilla reciprocated her partner's jubilation, responding with "The better half of us".

The pair have chosen to keep their relationship out of the public eye, but it's known they've spent significant time together in Minnesota.

In Bonilla's podcast Journey, she dives deep into life's adventure and highlights life's beauty from her unique viewpoint. She's known for her straightforward and genuine commentary, and for creating an "authentic, simple and blessed vibe" during her podcast sessions.

Despite their discreet nature, it's become apparent that the couple have spent considerable time together in Minnesota, suggesting a longstanding relationship. This makes the public revelation from the three-time All-Star about his personal life notably unexpected.

Julia Bonilla’s Age and Height

Julia Bonilla, Rudy Gobert's girlfriend, is from France, like Rudy Gobert, but her age and height are not specified.

What Does Julia Bonilla Do for a Living?

Julia Bonilla serves as the co-host and editor for a blog/podcast called Journey, she states in the show’s profile that her morning work involves being an artistic director, while her nights are dedicated to the podcast.

Bonilla's podcast typically revolves around the concept of life on a journey, where she openly expresses her perspectives on matters that impact her personally.

Upholding a mantra that reads "Life can be beautiful, it's all a question of point of view," she exudes an air of authenticity, simplicity, and gratitude during her podcast discourses.

Julia Bonilla's Social Media

You can find Julia Bonilla, the co-host and editor of the "Journey" blog/podcast, interacting on various social media platforms.

The podcast highlights her perspective on life's journey and she candidly shares insights from her life.

She also maintains a private Instagram account under the username @juliabnl, followed by around 12.7k people.

How Long Have Rudy Gobert and Julia Bonilla Been in a Relationship?

The start date of Rudy Gobert and Julia Bonilla's love story remains a mystery. They have succeeded in keeping their affair away from the limelight.

However, they were seen together on a few occasions, including their vacation in Minnesota during the 2023 Christmas season.

It was only upon the announcement of Julia Bonilla's pregnancy in February 2024 that their relationship was publicly recognized.

Although the exact timeline is obscure, it seems Rudy Gobert and Julia Bonilla might have commenced their relationship towards the end of 2023, or at the beginning of 2024.

Rudy Gobert and Julia Bonilla’s Kids

Recently Timberwolves' star, Rudy Gobert, and his girlfriend Julia Bonilla welcomed their baby boy into their family on May 7, 2024.

The couple originally revealed his expected arrival back in February 2024

To be present for his son's birth, Gert stepped out from the second playoff match against the Denver Nuggets, hosted by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

