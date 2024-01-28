'Rumble Surprise': Fans react to Ronda Rousey's claims on Vince McMahon’s resignation amid sexual harassment case

Former WWE chairman and TKO Group’s executive chairman Vince McMahon announced his resignation from all of his roles in TKO Group and WWE and is no longer involved in the business.

On January 25, 2024, a piece of news shocked the world, when a former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a legal case against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE claiming McMahon sexually harassed her and asked her to sleep with other WWE employees and WWE icons and superstars.



A recent report by PWinsider suggested WWE president Nick Khan addressed Vince McMahon’s situation with WWE superstars by mail.



Khan said, “I wanted to inform you that Vince McMahon has tendered his resignation from his positions as TKO Executive Chairman and on the TKO Board of Directors. He will no longer have a role with TKO Group Holdings or WWE.”

WWE superstars were told to not speak about Vince McMahon’s case during any of the media appearances or press conferences.

Former WWE women’s champion and UFC champion Ronda Rousey, who is no longer working for WWE expressed her views on Vince McMahon’s resignation amid sexual harassment lawsuits.



“Bruce Prichard is basically Vince’s avatar, if he’s still around Vince still has a hand in the business. Vince was still running things through Bruce when he was “gone” before”," Ronda Rousey wrote via her official Twitter (now X) account.

Bruce Prichard is the WWE executive director of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown. Fans are now reacting to Ronda Rousey’s comment.



A fan by the username JobberNation expressed, “Rumble surprise”



Another fan expressed his views aiming major sponsors dropped after Vince McMahon’s lawsuit came to light and then rejoined after Vince McMahon resigned, “Slim Jim marketing head ready to take the sponsorship back again until Bruce Prichard resigns.”

Another fan expressed, “I'm glad you're speaking up, a sweep up "Vince's" guys needs to happen.”



What did the attorney of Janel Grant say?

The attorney of Ms.Janel Grant Ann Callis expressed she has been working as a practicing criminal lawyer for almost a decade. However, what Janel Grant has told her about Vince McMahon and the whole situation she has been thought of is an unheard horror.



While talking to NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield, she further expressed, “The sexual slavery she endured, the devastating consequences that happened to her physically and mentally when she was going through this and still is suffering through this with PTSD. She had suicidal ideation.”



Ann Callis said, “This is in its own class of the depravity that she had to endure.”



