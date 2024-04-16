Ryan Garcia Advises Fans That Wine and Weed Are Best To Treat Dementia

Ryan Garcia is soon going to face Devin Haney but it doesn’t look well for the former with all the headlines he has been making for the past months. After, Bohemian Grove and talking about the elites, Garcia now has remedies to cure dementia. He shared the most bizarre solution to those who have dementia and it has not sat well with fans.

King Ry’s controversial views are well-known, and in a week when the subject of mental health is being discussed, no less is expected of him. He is set to enter the ring with a record of 24-1, 20 knockouts, against an opponent who is undefeated in 31 fights with 15 knockouts.

Ryan Garcia advises fans to “smoke weed” to cure Dementia

On his X account, Garcia wrote a long captioned message that garnered over 650K+ views (till now). In the post, Garcia wrote, "If you or someone has dementia. I advise you to drink wine. Pray to the Lord as best as you can. And smoke weed and do it to the point of exhaustion. And then make sure your caffeine intake is high. And THEN SMOKE MORE WEED AND YOU WILL BE BROUGHT BACK. Desperate times call for desperate measures. All good if you don't want to try this."

Ryan Garcia is already making headlines with all the things he has been writing and saying on social media. Many have been questioning his well-being and mental health condition.

It's also worth noting that Haney once accused Garcia of taking drugs, which the latter fiercely denied, claiming that he just consumes marijuana and drinks. Despite this, a conspiracy involving his drug usage spread over the internet.

Ryan Garcia has passed doping test

VADA has cleared 'King Ry', proving he is clean of any PED's. But is that the complete story? Not at all. The Victorville native enthusiastically announced the VADA test update over social media earlier today. However, he has returned to social media to troll his detractors, saying that he is still high.

Here's what the 25-year-old fighter said to irritate his detractors even more.

On his X account, he wrote, “BREAKING MEWS, SNOKE WEED TO GET HIGH. It really works. I’m high asf allegedly. Passed every drug test but IM HIGH.”

Garcia will face Haney on April 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, but the focus of the conversation will be Garcia's mental health and drug misuse.

