Professional Boxer Ryan Garcia Claims To Be Dating Kylie Jenner In A Cryptic Message On X; Raises Eyebrows

Ryan Garcia has been posting strange messages on social media lately, including one where he claimed he's dating Kylie Jenner. The post included a merged photo of him and Kylie, with a message saying they were dating and hinting at some kind of event on April 20. Read on to know more in detail.

Ryan Garcia claims he is dating Kylie Jenner; raises concern among fans

In the since deleted post, Ryan Garcia merged picture of him and Kylie Jenner along with text that read, "Ryan Garcia and Kylie Jenner Dating, Reported," per The Mirror. The Boxer also quoted a weird message that read, "City boys up But this has made me commit Monongeme I love you Ima show you how a man supposed to treat you. No Willy winks shit. This ain't no Golden Ticket Ima lead you baby, Bring you to Christ and Love you more then anything, LETS GO 4/20 DAZN PPV. Kylie is there," reported The Mirror.

The post got a lot of attention, with some people finding it odd and others worrying about Ryan's mental health. Here's how people reacted on Twitter;

Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet still together?

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's absence from public sightings since the Golden Globes has sparked breakup rumors. However, a detail in Kylie's recent vacation snapshots has caught fans' attention.

Zooming in on the photos reveals Kylie wearing a bracelet that some speculate could be linked to Timothée. This speculation arises from the belief that the couple might have matching Cartier LOVE jewelry. A person wrote on Reddit, "She has her bracelet on!!! Def still with Timmy!"

Additionally, there's been Easter footage suggesting they spent the holiday together. In a video shared by Kim Kardashian, seating cards at Kris Jenner's table include a name starting with "Ti," hinting at Timothée's presence. While these observations fuel ongoing speculation about their relationship status, it's also plausible that both simply own Cartier jewelry.

While fans eagerly await further clues about the couple's relationship, for now, the evidence remains inconclusive.

ALSO READ: Tom Hiddleston Opens Up About Loki's Future; Mentions How He Feels About Loki Season 2 Ending