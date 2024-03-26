Ryan Garcia Turns Into Cosmetic Surgery Patron, Offers Free “BBLs and Boob Jobs”

Why is Ryan Garcia, a professional boxer, offering to fund cosmetic surgeries? On social media, Garcia announced plans to cover Brazilian butt lifts and breast implants. This move has sparked widespread intrigue. It's an unexpected pivot from his usual hard-hitting boxing persona.

Oddly enough, this announcement comes as Garcia prepares for a high-stakes bout against Devin Haney on April 20. The fight, anticipated by fans worldwide, will take place at Barclays Center, New York for the WBC super lightweight title. Amidst training for this crucial matchup, Garcia's offer raises eyebrows. What's the connection between boxing gloves and cosmetic surgery?

DM flooded with requests? Ryan Garcia offers up more than just his heart

Following his unexpected public invitation to singer Billie Eilish for a date, Ryan Garcia shifted the spotlight with another startling revelation. On Twitter, he boldly declared, “I’m giving out free BBL’s and Boob jobs hit me up. No weird stuff just out here supporting. No disrespect either I respect all women. I love and support all women in the world.” This statement quickly captured the attention of fans and critics alike, showcasing Garcia's unconventional approach to engaging with his audience.

Moreover, Garcia's offer didn't just come out of nowhere. It was a response to the numerous requests flooding his direct messages, a fact he candidly shared in his post. “I’m just getting a lot of request in my DM’s so I decided to go full support mode. Who with me. RG FOR PRESIDENT,” he added, blending his support for cosmetic procedures with a humorous nod to political aspirations.

Transitioning from romantic gestures to financial support for personal enhancements, Garcia's actions highlight a unique blend of personal interest and public engagement. But how exactly did he ask out Billie Eilish?

Garcia swings for the fences with Billie Eilish

Ryan Garcia's social media presence has been nothing short of a rollercoaster. Shortly after proclaiming, "I’m celibate leave me alone" on X, the boxer took an unexpected turn, publicly asking Billie Eilish for a date. "Billie Eilish I love you let's go on that date respectfully, you and I forever," he declared, only to later assert on Instagram Stories that they were already an item.

Amidst these bewildering romantic gestures, Garcia has navigated through serious personal challenges, including rape accusations, a supposed visit to the secretive Bohemian Grove, and the tumultuous end of his marriage coinciding with the birth of his child. This sequence of events paints a complex picture of Garcia's current state, intertwining his personal struggles with his public persona.

What are your thoughts on Garcia's recent endeavors? Do you see them as a bold move towards redefining celebrity influence or a miscalculated attempt to garner attention?

