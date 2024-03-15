Sami Zayn Upset With Fans’ Reaction to Win Over Chad Gable; Reveals WWE Hall of Famer: ‘I Thought They Loved Me’

The three-time Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn is no longer elated after his victory against Chad Gable on the recent edition of Monday Night RAW. The win had given Zayn the ticket to WrestleMania 40, where he would be challenging the current WWE Intercontinental Champion, Gunther, for the title.

However, after Zayn beat Gable, he wasn’t happy when he went backstage only to find the crowd's online reaction against him. The WWE Universe rallied behind Chad Gable to win this match and challenge Gunther at WrestleMania 40 instead of Zayn, and they turned on Zayn after he won the match.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T revealed this on a recent podcast, when he said that he did meet Zayn, and the wrestler wasn’t at all happy with all the negative responses. He also shared the advice he gave Zayn to lift his mood.

“He was so literally upset about the online heat that he got from fans. He was like, “I thought they loved me, you know, and then I see all this stuff,” Booker T said.

Booker T advises Sami Zayn

Booker T further said that he told Zayn that he shouldn’t be bothered by the fans' reaction and should only focus on its positives, and one day, he will definitely go back and remember this match as something good he did.

“I said, Man, you can't listen to that white noise. You have to think about how great that match was, and you are going to look back on it one day and think that was some really really good work that I did, but he still was feeling that heat,” Booker T said.

Why did fans want Chad Gable to win the match?

Booker T said that the crowd’s reaction was less against Sami Zayn and more against the WWE for pushing Chad Gable to lose the Gauntlet match. Chad Gable has his own history with Gunther, and it seems fans wanted that storyline to finish.

Chad Gable was involved in a feud with Gunther last year. Their previous match resulted in Gunther winning it, but the company kept the door open for another match. The storyline also became personal when Gable’s family was involved.

However, WWE left that story midway, and Gable never wanted a rematch. The fans always wanted Gable to have a rematch with Gunther and exact his revenge. However, his story was left midway through, and now Sami Zayn will take on him at WrestleMania 40.

After the match on Monday Night RAW, Chad Gable was himself unsure about what was planned for him next. He might get a shot at Gunther after WrestleMania 40, but the chances of this look bleak as Sami Zyan would have then dethroned Gunther from the Intercontinental Championship.

For Sami Zayn, winning the Intercontinental Championship won’t do him any better, as he has already won it three times. Last year at WrestleMania 39, he won the Undisputed Tag Team Titles with Kevin Owens against The Usos. However, they lost it in September 2023, against Judgement Day.

So, even if Zayn beats Gunther and lifts the IC belt once again, it won’t push his prospects in WWE.

