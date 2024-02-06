Sami Zayn Wife

Rami Sebei, a Canadian pro wrestler, goes by the name Sami Zayn in the ring. Right now, Sami Zayn is one of the most popular good guys in the company. He's been part of WWE since 2013 and during his time there, he's won the NXT champion, Intercontinental championship, and Undisputed tag team championships.

Sami Zayn had a fantastic year as he joined forces with Roman Reigns' bloodline and later became a member of the faction. Throughout the year, he entertained us with his timeless humor and interesting promos and segments.

In a surprising turn of events, Sami Zayn made a game-changing decision at Royal Rumble 2023 by betraying Roman Reigns to protect his long-time buddy, Kevin Owens. As a result, Sami Zayn found himself pitted against Roman Reigns in an intense showdown at Elimination Chamber 2023.

Sami Zayn's face turn remains one of the most significant face-turns to date. The showdown between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber 2023 stands out as one of Roman Reigns' top-notch title defenses in his tribal chief persona.

At WrestleMania 39, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated the USOs to become the new undisputed tag team champions in the main event.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens lost their titles to Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Sami is now feuding with Drew McIntyre.

Who is Sami Zayn's wife?

Sami Zayn tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Khadijah Farhat Sebei, who is also known as Deeja. Deeja made a special appearance in Sami Zayn's vlog for WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. Not only that, she even showed up at Elimination Chamber 2023 and WrestleMania 39.

What is Sami Zayn's wife's age?

Khadijah is a mix of Irish and Lebanese heritage, but she was born and raised in Montreal, Canada. Even though Sami Zayn has been married for quite a while, he remains quite private about his family. Unfortunately, there is no information available about Khadijah's birth date or her current age.

Sami Zayn and Khadijah Sebai Relationship Timeline

Sami Zayn's character on WWE shows is a fun-loving dude who enjoys making people laugh, socializing, and forming connections. However, it appears that in real life, Sami Zayn isn't quite as outgoing and social.

During the Elimination Chamber vlog of Sami Zayn, Khadijah Sebai spilled the beans about her connection with Sami Zayn. They actually crossed paths in 2014.

She said, “So, I first met Sami about eight years ago. And I didn't really understand what he did for a living. And I thought it was maybe just a hobby. And I slowly discovered that it was his true passion, and that this was gonna be a lifelong thing and I was gonna be part of it. And here we are.”

They tied the knot in August 2018 during an intimate wedding ceremony, and three years later, they were overjoyed to welcome a baby boy into their lives in 2021.

What does Khadijah Sebei do for a living?

Khadija Sebei is involved in the world of film. She completed her studies in film creation at Concordia University Chicago. Right now, she is busy working as a writer, editor, and producer. She has made valuable contributions to various shows like Off Kilter, The Burden of Knowledge, Drama, and many others.

In addition to her work in film production, she is actively involved in various organizations dedicated to supporting migrants. Apart from that, she has a keen interest in street art, discovering new locations, wall paintings, and so much more.

Sami Zayn net worth

As of 2024, Sami Zayn's net worth is estimated to be around 2 million dollars, according to recent reports. His professional wrestling career has been the main source of his income.



