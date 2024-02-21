WWE 2K24 Roster: All of the Revealed Wrestlers in WWE 2K24 Roster

WWE has been collaborating with 2K Games, their official gaming partner, for nearly ten years. The initial game they developed together was WWE 2K14. Each year, 2K Games releases new WWE games that come packed with enhanced features, fresh match types, updated arenas, improved graphics, and much more.

WWE and 2K Games will be launching the 10th installment of the popular game series - WWE 2K24 - this year. 2K Games has made significant enhancements for this edition, including new challenging match types, upgraded weapon graphics, and improved showcases highlighting 40 years of WrestleMania.

This year Cody Rhodes is the cover superstar of WWE 2K24 standard edition and Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair are on the deluxe edition pack.

We will get our hands on WWE 2K24 on March 8, 2024, the Deluxe edition owners will get three days early access to the game on March 5, 2024.

Every year, one of the most anticipated features of WWE games is the updated roster. The latest report reveals that WWE 2K24 will boast a roster of over 200 wrestlers, featuring WWE superstars, legends, and managers.

In this article, we will deep delve into the updated roster of WWE 2K24 games and star ratings.

WWE 2K24 Roster: Full List of Wrestlers and Performers

This year, WWE added a couple of new WWE superstar legends and more. From Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes to Undertaker, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and more.

1. Muhammad Ali: WWE 2K24 has added legendary boxer Muhammad Ali to the game. We saw Muhammad Ali's WWE 2K24 model in the teaser trailer of WWE 2K24.

2. Rhodes special: WWE 2K24 showcases the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes as the cover athlete, offering players the opportunity to embody various iconic Cody Rhodes personas such as StarDust, the dashing Cody Rhodes with and without his mask, and Dusty Rhodes, the father of Cody Rhodes.

3. NXT Superstar: Like every year WWE has added new NXT talents to the game including AVA, The Rock’s daughter and many new talents on the roster.



4. Legends: The upcoming WWE 2K24 showcase will commemorate the 40-year history of WrestleMania. This highly anticipated event will include a total of 21 matches, spanning from the very first WrestleMania to the most recent edition, WrestleMania 39. Fans will be thrilled to explore 21 brand new WrestleMania arenas, each with its own unique atmosphere. Moreover, the game will grant us the opportunity to play as legendary figures such as Razor Ramon, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, and numerous others who have left an unforgettable mark on the world of professional wrestling.

Raw Roster

- Akira Tozawa

- Becky Lynch

- Brock Lesnar

- Bronson Reed

- Brutus Creed

- Chad Gable

- Chelsea Green

- Cody Rhodes

- Damian Priest

- Dominik Mysterio

- Drew McIntyre

- Finn Bálor

- Gunther

- Ivar

- Jd McDonagh

- Jey Uso

- Jinder Mahal

- Johnny Gargano

- Julius Creed

- Kofi Kingston

- Liv Morgan

- Ludwig Kaiser

- Maxxine Dupri

- Otis

- Piper Niven (Doudrop)

- R-Truth

- Rhea Ripley

- Sami Zayn

- Seth "Freakin" Rollins

- Shayna Baszler

- Tegan Nox

- The Miz

- Tommaso Ciampa

- Xavier Woods

- Zoey Stark

SmackDown Roster

- AJ Styles

- Alba Fyre

- Asuka

- Austin Theory

- Bayley

- Bianca Belair

- Charlotte Flair

- Dakota Kai

- Humberto

- Isla Dawn

- Iyo Sky

- Jimmy Uso

- Karrion Kross

- Kevin Owens

- LA Knight

- Logan Paul

- Luke Gallows

- Michin Mia Yim

- Paul Heyman

- Randy Orton

- Rey Mysterio

- Roman Reigns

- Solo Sikoa

- Tiffany Stratton

- Zelina Vega

NXT Roster

- Bron Breakker

- Carmelo Hayes

- Channing Lorenzo

- Cora Jade

- Fallon Henley

- Gigi Dolin

- Roxanne Perez

- Thea Hail

- Trick Williams

- Wolfgang

Legend Roster

- Andre the Giant

- Batista

- Bobby "The Brain" Heenan

- Bray Wyatt

- Bret Hart

- Chyna

- Dude Love

- Dusty Rhodes

- Eddie Guerrero

- George Steele

- Hulk Hogan

- Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart

- John Cena

- Kevin Nash

- Kurt Angle

- Macho King Randy Savage

- Miss Elizabeth

- Muhammad Ali

- Razor Ramon

- Rey Mysterio

- Rick Rude

- Ricky Steamboat

- Rowdy Roddy Piper

- Shawn Michaels

- Stardust

- Steve Austin

- Superstar Billy Graham

- The Fiend Bray Wyatt

- The Rock

- Triple H

- Trish Stratus

- Tyler Breeze

- Ultimate Warrior

- Undertaker

- Yokozuna

WWE 2K24 Ratings: All Superstar ratings confirmed so far

Raw Superstar Rating

- Akira Tozawa: 80

- Chad Gable: 80

- Cody Rhodes: 93

- Damian Priest: 86

- Dominik Mysterio: 83

- Drew McIntyre: 89

- Finn Bálor: 87

- Ivar: 79

- Jd McDonagh: 71

- Jey Uso: 90

- Johnny Gargano: 74

- Maxxine Dupri: 64

- Piper Niven (Doudrop): 67

- R-Truth: 96

- Rhea Ripley: 96

- The Miz: 81

- Tommaso Ciampa: 76

SmackDown Rating

- AJ Styles: 74

- Jimmy Uso: 84

- Kevin Owens: 86

- Logan Paul: 90

- Roman Reigns: 86

- Solo Sikoa: 86

- Tiffany Stratton: 79

- Zelina Vega: 74

Pre Order Bonus

- Cody Rhodes (Mattel):

- Cody Rhodes (Undashing)

- Dusty Rhodes: Dashing

- DUSTY RHODES '76

- STARDUST

- Superstar Billy Graham: 3

40 Years of WrestleMania 40 Editon Bonus

Three options are available for purchasing WWE 2K24: the Standard edition, the Deluxe Edition, and the premium "40 Years of WrestleMania 40" edition.

- Charlotte Flair (WM33)

- Macho King Randy Savage (40 WM)

- MACHO KING RANDY SAVAGE (WM6)

- Rey Mysterio (40 MW)

- REY MYSTERIO (WM22)

- Rhea Ripley (40 WM)

- RHEA RIPLEY (WM36)

- Triple H (40 WM)

Players will receive more than just unlockables, including three days of early access, complimentary access to all DLC, and a special WrestleMania 40 arena patch.

