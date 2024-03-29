San Antonio Spurs Injury Report: Will Victor Wembanyama Play Against Knicks Tonight? Deets Inside

Victor Wembanyama's development has been significant for San Antonio, despite their early elimination from the Western Conference race. They enter this match with back-to-back wins, marking their fifth winning streak of the season, but they haven't managed to extend it to three games yet.

The Knicks are gearing up for the final leg of the annual NBA Finals rematch this Friday, aiming to secure their second sweep in three seasons against San Antonio.

Will Victor Wembanyama Play Against Knicks Tonight?

Wembanyama, who had previously missed the game on March 25 due to a sprained ankle, is not on the injury list. He made his return on March 27 playing for 30 minutes in the 118-111 victory over Jazz.

In their first face-off, the New Yorker successfully kept Wembanyama at bay, when the much-admired rookie shot 4-of-14 in a staggering 126-105 defeat at Madison Square Garden in November.

The Knicks will be looking to continue this trend in their final regular season road game against a Western Conference adversary; currently holding a 6-8 record from such face-offs.

San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks Match Preview

Coming into this season, making the playoffs hadn't been in the San Antonio Spurs' plan. Yet, they were keen on making progress. Indeed, they've been advancing notably - thanks to their Rookie of the Year favorite, Victor Wembenyama.

Advertisement

Wembenyama's recent performance has been exceptional - in his past 15 matches, he's been scoring an average of over 21 points per game, far surpassing his regular season averages.

On Wednesday night, he teamed up with Devin Vassell to lead the Spurs to a 118-111 victory over the Utah Jazz.

The match witnessed Wembenyama scoring 19 points with five blocks while Vassell added 31 points. The team also accomplished a season-high record with 40 assists on 44 field goals.

Despite battling multiple injuries, the New York Knicks are keeping up their strong final push in the season to secure the third position in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Wednesday night was particularly victorious as the Knicks overwhelmed the Toronto Raptors 145-101.

The triumph featured Miles McBride delivering a career-high 29 points, while Jalen Brunson contributed 26 points.

The match also saw Mitchell Robinson's comeback into the game after missing 50 games due to a left ankle injury. Robinson, though not yet in his top form, contributed eight points off the bench and is gradually regaining his shape for the playoffs.

ALSO READ: Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview, Streaming Details, Injury Reports and More

Where And Where To Watch

Game Day: Friday, March 29, 2024

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSW and MSG

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Arena: Frost Bank Center

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Injury Report for San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks

Spurs

F Keldon Johnson (knee) is questionable

Knicks

G OG Anunoby (elbow) out

F Julius Randle (shoulder) out

Prediction

Spurs 106-129 Knicks

ALSO READ: Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report: Will LeBron James Play Against Indiana Pacers Tonight? Deets Inside