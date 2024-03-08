Sean Strickland Shares Theory Explaining Ryan Garcia's Mental Issues And Bizarre Bohemian Grove

Trigger Warning: The article below contains mentions of rape, sexual assault.

Ryan Garcia, the 25-year-old American boxer has been in news off-late because of the bizarre claims he has been making on social media. It started with Ryan claiming he has pictures of a real alien, and before anyone could have gauged that, Garcia made another explosive claim about the existence of the so-called Bohemian Grove.

Garcia revealed that he was once taken to the alleged Bohemian Grove, where he was rap*d and even saw children being raped. “I’m not f**king joking, bro. I have f*cking proof, bro. I don’t give a f*ck. Bro, I f*cking will show you every f*cking video you could ever f*cking believe, bro. Bohemian Grove is real. They f*cking tied me down and they made me f*cking watch, dog. I actually don’t give a f*ck anymore. Yes, I f*cking lost it. They were r*ping little kids,” the boxer said on X spaces to another controversial celeb, Andrew Tate.

Now, UFC fighter Sean Strickland has mocked Ryan Garcia by commenting on his mental health. Strickland posted a screenshot of the history of Garcia’s professional career, where it was written that Garcia started boxing at the age of seven, even dreaming of representing the United States in the 2016 Olympics.

“García started boxing at the age of seven and dreamed of one day representing the United States in the 2016 Olympics,” text read on Strickland’s screenshot. In the caption, Strickland wrote, “No amount of money is worth the damage that has been done to this kids brain... I'm out….”

Advertisement

Fans React

Fans on X were quick to react to Strickland’s comments. One said, “This is the most coherent argument reasonable people are going to ignore..” Another said, “Brain damage is real but idk. I think he smoked some laced shit. I’ve seen it ruin people. One joint and you’re batshit crazy.” A third said, “Now I really Believe him when he said he was raped at 2 yrs old because he's boxing at 7 yrs old poor kid.”

However, a section of users also mocked Strickland, and rather defended Ryan Garcia. One user, called Strickland, was weird and instead asked him to challenge Garcia rather than doing this. “Ur weird stop displaying your insecurities challenge,” he said.

Another said, “This is the norm in boxing, in order to be as good as they are their parents start them as early as possible most boxers started at 7-9 some boxers who’s fathers ware boxers started earlier.”

“He is not lying Sean. You pretend to be a real man but you can’t bear to look at the ugly truth?” another user said.

Ryan Garcia’s next fight

The truth might be whatever, but what cannot be refuted is the fact that Ryan Garcia is one of the biggest names in the field of American boxing. He became a 15-time national amateur champion, and amassed a record of 215-15.

His next fight will be against Devin Haney on April 20, at the Barclays Centre, New York for the WBC super-lightweight title

ALSO READ: 'He Thinks He Can See Future': Ryan Garcia Sends Twitter Into Overdrive With Bizarre Prediction After Bohemian Grove Rant