What Did Adin Ross Say About Ryan Garcia? Popular Streamer Faces Backlash Over Comments On Boxer's Mental Health

Popular streamer Adin Ross has stirred outrage with his comments on boxer Ryan Garcia's mental health. Garcia sparked debate on social media after sharing a series of postings that prompted questions about his mental health.

Ryan Garcia's social media eruptions have been all anybody can discuss online for the past few days. Garcia's unusual absence, claims of Satanism, and allegations that he witnessed sexual assault at Bohemian Grove have generated concerns about his mental health as he prepares to face Devin Haney on April 20.

Adin Ross said, "I could hear in his voice that he might be having a little bit of a breakdown.” Tyron Woodley, Dillon Danis, and Rolly Romero are among the well-known fighters who have shown their support for Garcia and stated that they feel he is dealing with mental health issues that must be addressed.

ALSO READ: Jake Paul challenges Sean Strickland for 1 million dollar fight after Tarzan brutally beatdown streamer Sneako

What is happening with Ryan Garcia?

The boxer has gained attention for his strange absence and startling accusations, including allegations of sexual assault at Bohemian Grove. As the boxing world rallied in support of Garcia, Adin Ross' words took an unexpected turn when fans turned on him, questioning his reason for expressing concern.

While many people sympathized with Garcia's problems, the attention switched to Ross's potential links to the "elites" identified in Garcia's contentious Twitter Spaces conversation with Andrew Tate. Speculation erupted with TikTok comments implying that Adin Ross may have access to evidence linked to Garcia's allegations.

Advertisement

Adin Ross is best known for his mega-streaming agreement with Kick. It is worth an estimated $15 million to $40 million. But he has recently suffered setbacks, including being played by rappers 21 Savage and Playboi Carti during high-profile broadcast appearances.

Despite the uproar, Ryan Garcia looks to be taking a step back from his unpredictable social media habits, claiming to focus on his next bout against Devin Haney on April 20. Garcia announced a brief break from non-boxing and sports-related talks in a video pledge to prioritize his health. Let’s hope Ryan Garcia gets back to his senses.

ALSO READ: What Is The Bohemian Grove And Who Are The Elites? Ryan Garcia Reveals Disturbing Details To Andrew Tate About Secret Club