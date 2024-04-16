‘Welcome to the Crib’: Fans Pour in Heartfelt Reactions as Angel Reese Drops Selfie After Being Drafted by Chicago Sky

LSU standout Angel Reese's selection as the No. 7 overall pick by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA Draft marks a pivotal moment in her burgeoning basketball career.

As the Sky's new addition, Reese brings an unmatched fervor and relentless style of play that propelled her to stardom during her time at LSU.

The 6-foot-3 forward's journey to this career-defining achievement was punctuated by an exceptional season where she delivered an impressive double-double average of 23 points and 15.4 rebounds per game, leading the Tigers to a national title.

After all the cheers and shouts, when Reese went on to share her selfie wearing the Sky’ cap through her X account, the WNBA fans all praised the Maryland born star.

“CHI TOWN- THE BARBIE OTWWWW”

However, the fans were ready to welcome the LSU star to the Chicago fandom and they went on to post heartfelt comments on the tweet.

One fan wrote: “Welcome To The Crib,” along with three soft smiling emojis.

Angel Reese Went Teary Eyes at the WNBA Draft

Angel Reese, adorned in the colors of the Chicago Sky, experienced a profound and emotional moment at the WNBA Draft as she was selected with the seventh pick.

The Tigers star Angel Reese became emotional while interacting with the draft host as she was asked about her feelings. Reese went on to thank her college teammates for the unwavering support she got from them.

However, it was only when she went on to mention that her proud mother is also present at the occasion, tears started rolling down her eyes.

Right after she headed back to her sitting, she met and embraced her head coach Kim Mulkey.

